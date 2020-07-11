Moody National Bank Trust Division Acquires 13,496 Shares of British American Tobacco PLC (NYSE:BTI)

Moody National Bank Trust Division increased its holdings in shares of British American Tobacco PLC (NYSE:BTI) by 45.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 42,965 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 13,496 shares during the period. Moody National Bank Trust Division’s holdings in British American Tobacco were worth $1,668,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Arden Trust Co bought a new position in British American Tobacco in the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC bought a new stake in shares of British American Tobacco during the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Eudaimonia Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of British American Tobacco during the first quarter valued at $33,000. Pacitti Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of British American Tobacco in the fourth quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, Liberty Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in British American Tobacco by 51.3% in the 1st quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,079 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 366 shares during the period. 5.19% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

BTI has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of British American Tobacco from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 7th. ValuEngine cut British American Tobacco from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 27th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered British American Tobacco from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, June 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. British American Tobacco has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $47.50.

NYSE:BTI opened at $37.23 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $39.41 and a 200-day simple moving average of $39.79. British American Tobacco PLC has a one year low of $27.32 and a one year high of $45.64. The firm has a market cap of $84.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.01, a P/E/G ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a current ratio of 0.71.

British American Tobacco p.l.c. provides cigarettes and other tobacco products worldwide. It manufactures vapour and tobacco heating products; oral tobacco and nicotine products, such as snus, tobacco-free nicotine pouches, and moist snuff; cigars; and e-cigarettes. The company offers its products under the Dunhill, Kent, Lucky Strike, Pall Mall, Rothmans, Newport, Camel, Natural American Spirit, Vogue, Viceroy, Kool, Peter Stuyvesant, Craven A, Benson & Hedges, John Player Gold Leaf, State Express 555, and Shuang Xi brands.

