Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC Grows Stock Position in Metlife Inc (NYSE:MET)

Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC raised its holdings in Metlife Inc (NYSE:MET) by 8.1% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 12,258 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 915 shares during the period. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC’s holdings in Metlife were worth $448,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of MET. Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. grew its stake in shares of Metlife by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. now owns 32,792 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,002,000 after buying an additional 319 shares during the period. Pinnacle Bank raised its position in shares of Metlife by 29.2% in the 2nd quarter. Pinnacle Bank now owns 1,433 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $52,000 after buying an additional 324 shares during the period. Addenda Capital Inc. boosted its holdings in Metlife by 1.5% in the first quarter. Addenda Capital Inc. now owns 21,804 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $667,000 after acquiring an additional 328 shares during the last quarter. Covington Capital Management grew its position in Metlife by 4.4% during the fourth quarter. Covington Capital Management now owns 8,136 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $415,000 after acquiring an additional 340 shares during the period. Finally, TRUE Private Wealth Advisors increased its stake in Metlife by 3.0% during the first quarter. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors now owns 12,258 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $374,000 after acquiring an additional 358 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 74.77% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Metlife from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $45.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 9th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Metlife from $42.00 to $44.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 8th. Wells Fargo & Co dropped their price objective on shares of Metlife from $59.00 to $44.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 1st. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Metlife from $40.00 to $44.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 6th. Finally, Bank of America began coverage on shares of Metlife in a research report on Monday, June 1st. They set a “buy” rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Metlife presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $41.88.

NYSE MET opened at $36.94 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $32.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.93, a PEG ratio of 4.14 and a beta of 1.34. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $36.75 and its 200-day simple moving average is $40.24. The company has a current ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 0.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. Metlife Inc has a 52 week low of $22.85 and a 52 week high of $53.28.

Metlife (NYSE:MET) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The financial services provider reported $1.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.44 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $15.54 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.38 billion. Metlife had a net margin of 12.37% and a return on equity of 8.85%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.48 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Metlife Inc will post 5.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 14th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 4th will be paid a $0.46 dividend. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.98%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 3rd. Metlife’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 30.11%.

MetLife, Inc engages in the insurance, annuities, employee benefits, and asset management businesses. It operates through five segments: U.S.; Asia; Latin America; Europe, the Middle East and Africa; and MetLife Holdings. The company offers life, dental, group short- and long-term disability, individual disability, accidental death and dismemberment, vision, and accident and health coverages, as well as prepaid legal plans; administrative services-only arrangements to employers; and stable value products, including general and separate account guaranteed interest contracts, and private floating rate funding agreements.

