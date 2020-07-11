Wedge Capital Management L L P NC Boosts Stock Position in Metlife Inc (NYSE:MET)

Wedge Capital Management L L P NC boosted its stake in Metlife Inc (NYSE:MET) by 12.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 649,147 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 74,278 shares during the period. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC owned 0.07% of Metlife worth $23,707,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Metlife by 28.5% in the fourth quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 8,824,066 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $449,586,000 after acquiring an additional 1,959,431 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank raised its stake in shares of Metlife by 20.9% during the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 3,033,876 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $92,746,000 after purchasing an additional 524,100 shares during the period. SPF Beheer BV lifted its holdings in Metlife by 12.5% during the 1st quarter. SPF Beheer BV now owns 1,959,165 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $59,892,000 after purchasing an additional 218,399 shares in the last quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP boosted its stake in Metlife by 135.3% in the 1st quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP now owns 42,984 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,314,000 after purchasing an additional 24,715 shares during the period. Finally, DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main grew its holdings in Metlife by 24.5% during the 4th quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main now owns 1,399,182 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $71,315,000 after buying an additional 275,173 shares in the last quarter. 74.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms have issued reports on MET. Wells Fargo & Co lowered their target price on shares of Metlife from $59.00 to $44.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 1st. ValuEngine downgraded Metlife from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Metlife from $42.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 8th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Metlife from $40.00 to $44.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, July 6th. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their price target on shares of Metlife from $38.00 to $33.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $41.88.

Shares of NYSE MET opened at $36.94 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $32.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.93, a PEG ratio of 4.14 and a beta of 1.34. Metlife Inc has a one year low of $22.85 and a one year high of $53.28. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $36.75 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $40.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 0.16 and a quick ratio of 0.16.

Metlife (NYSE:MET) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 6th. The financial services provider reported $1.58 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.44 by $0.14. Metlife had a net margin of 12.37% and a return on equity of 8.85%. The firm had revenue of $15.54 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.38 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.48 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Metlife Inc will post 5.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 14th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 4th will be given a dividend of $0.46 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 3rd. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.98%. Metlife’s payout ratio is 30.11%.

MetLife, Inc engages in the insurance, annuities, employee benefits, and asset management businesses. It operates through five segments: U.S.; Asia; Latin America; Europe, the Middle East and Africa; and MetLife Holdings. The company offers life, dental, group short- and long-term disability, individual disability, accidental death and dismemberment, vision, and accident and health coverages, as well as prepaid legal plans; administrative services-only arrangements to employers; and stable value products, including general and separate account guaranteed interest contracts, and private floating rate funding agreements.

