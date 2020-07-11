AQR Capital Management LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in Cass Information Systems (NASDAQ:CASS)

AQR Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Cass Information Systems (NASDAQ:CASS) by 17.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,745 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,149 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.05% of Cass Information Systems worth $272,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in CASS. Buckingham Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Cass Information Systems by 12,006.5% during the 1st quarter. Buckingham Asset Management LLC now owns 876,147 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $30,805,000 after purchasing an additional 868,910 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its holdings in Cass Information Systems by 65.6% during the 1st quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 566,060 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $19,903,000 after buying an additional 224,199 shares in the last quarter. Atlanta Capital Management Co. L L C increased its position in shares of Cass Information Systems by 29.8% during the first quarter. Atlanta Capital Management Co. L L C now owns 550,419 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $19,353,000 after buying an additional 126,377 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Cass Information Systems by 15.8% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 365,042 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $12,835,000 after buying an additional 49,746 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Cass Information Systems by 5.1% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 206,848 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $7,272,000 after buying an additional 10,094 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 62.94% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ CASS opened at $36.61 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $39.40 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $43.78. Cass Information Systems has a twelve month low of $28.85 and a twelve month high of $60.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $512.11 million, a P/E ratio of 17.49 and a beta of 0.90.

Cass Information Systems (NASDAQ:CASS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 23rd. The business services provider reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $38.14 million during the quarter. Cass Information Systems had a return on equity of 12.25% and a net margin of 18.97%.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 5th were issued a $0.27 dividend. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.95%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 4th.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. BidaskClub lowered shares of Cass Information Systems from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Friday. TheStreet cut shares of Cass Information Systems from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Monday, April 13th.

Cass Information Systems Profile

Cass Information Systems, Inc provides payment and information processing services to manufacturing, distribution, and retail enterprises in the United States. It operates through two segments, Information Services and Banking Services. The company's services include freight invoice rating, payment processing, auditing, and the generation of accounting and transportation information.

