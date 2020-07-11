IBM Retirement Fund Takes $239,000 Position in Sensata Technologies Holding PLC (NYSE:ST)

IBM Retirement Fund acquired a new position in Sensata Technologies Holding PLC (NYSE:ST) in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 6,409 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock, valued at approximately $239,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of ST. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new position in Sensata Technologies during the first quarter valued at approximately $77,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Sensata Technologies by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 141,356 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $6,365,000 after acquiring an additional 1,433 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Sensata Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at $251,000. Advisor Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Sensata Technologies by 22.2% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 12,540 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $675,000 after acquiring an additional 2,280 shares during the period. Finally, Credit Suisse AG raised its position in shares of Sensata Technologies by 23.7% in the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 221,724 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $11,944,000 after acquiring an additional 42,539 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.32% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Sensata Technologies stock opened at $36.52 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $37.28 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $40.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 2.34 and a current ratio of 3.17. Sensata Technologies Holding PLC has a fifty-two week low of $18.25 and a fifty-two week high of $54.72. The company has a market cap of $5.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 1.64.

Sensata Technologies (NYSE:ST) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.53 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.56 by ($0.03). Sensata Technologies had a return on equity of 20.13% and a net margin of 6.14%. The business had revenue of $774.27 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $754.75 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.85 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Sensata Technologies Holding PLC will post 1.75 EPS for the current year.

ST has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. SunTrust Banks lifted their price objective on shares of Sensata Technologies from $33.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Bank of America reduced their price target on Sensata Technologies from $55.00 to $42.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. Zacks Investment Research raised Sensata Technologies from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $39.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Oppenheimer started coverage on Sensata Technologies in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co increased their price target on Sensata Technologies from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $44.33.

About Sensata Technologies

Sensata Technologies Holding plc, through its subsidiary, Sensata Technologies Holding N.V., develops, manufactures, and sells a range of sensors and controls in the Americas, Asia, Europe, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Performance Sensing and Sensing Solutions. The Performance Sensing segment develops and manufactures pressure sensors, speed and position sensors, and temperature sensors.

