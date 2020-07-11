Chemung Canal Trust Co. Raises Holdings in U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB)

Chemung Canal Trust Co. increased its position in U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) by 8.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 6,477 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 477 shares during the quarter. Chemung Canal Trust Co.’s holdings in U.S. Bancorp were worth $238,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. National Pension Service grew its stake in U.S. Bancorp by 4.9% in the 4th quarter. National Pension Service now owns 1,843,493 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $109,301,000 after buying an additional 86,704 shares in the last quarter. Fusion Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp during the fourth quarter worth $2,708,000. Montag A & Associates Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 8.4% in the first quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. now owns 30,803 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,061,000 after acquiring an additional 2,383 shares during the period. Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp grew its position in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 1.0% in the first quarter. Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp now owns 94,869 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,269,000 after purchasing an additional 913 shares in the last quarter. Finally, IBM Retirement Fund grew its position in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 59.1% in the first quarter. IBM Retirement Fund now owns 33,546 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,156,000 after purchasing an additional 12,459 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.64% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have commented on the company. UBS Group cut their target price on U.S. Bancorp from $36.00 to $33.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 4th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $43.00 to $41.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 20th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $43.00 to $41.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 11th. Wells Fargo & Co increased their target price on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $40.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 4th. Finally, DA Davidson assumed coverage on shares of U.S. Bancorp in a research report on Thursday, June 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $47.00 price target for the company. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. U.S. Bancorp currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $46.89.

Shares of U.S. Bancorp stock opened at $36.44 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $53.49 billion, a PE ratio of 9.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13. U.S. Bancorp has a 12 month low of $28.36 and a 12 month high of $61.11. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $37.26 and its 200-day moving average price is $42.91.

U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 15th. The financial services provider reported $0.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.14. U.S. Bancorp had a return on equity of 14.15% and a net margin of 23.37%. The business had revenue of $5.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.57 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.00 earnings per share. U.S. Bancorp’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that U.S. Bancorp will post 2.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 30th will be paid a $0.42 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 29th. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.61%. U.S. Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 38.71%.

U.S. Bancorp Profile

U.S. Bancorp, a financial services holding company, provides various financial services in the United States. It operates in five segments: Corporate and Commercial Banking, Consumer and Business Banking, Wealth Management and Investment Services, Payment Services, and Treasury and Corporate Support.

