Larson Financial Group LLC Sells 2,303 Shares of U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB)

Larson Financial Group LLC decreased its holdings in U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) by 53.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,987 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 2,303 shares during the quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC’s holdings in U.S. Bancorp were worth $73,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in USB. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its holdings in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 36,707,142 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,264,561,000 after buying an additional 1,055,669 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in U.S. Bancorp by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 20,888,058 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,235,796,000 after acquiring an additional 593,687 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in U.S. Bancorp during the fourth quarter worth $863,079,000. Davis Selected Advisers raised its stake in U.S. Bancorp by 56.3% during the first quarter. Davis Selected Advisers now owns 13,102,156 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $451,369,000 after acquiring an additional 4,717,407 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 12,051,621 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $714,541,000 after acquiring an additional 149,534 shares during the period. 73.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:USB opened at $36.44 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13. U.S. Bancorp has a 1-year low of $28.36 and a 1-year high of $61.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $53.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.44, a P/E/G ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 1.16. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $37.26 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $42.91.

U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 15th. The financial services provider reported $0.72 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.14. U.S. Bancorp had a net margin of 23.37% and a return on equity of 14.15%. The company had revenue of $5.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.57 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.00 EPS. U.S. Bancorp’s revenue was up 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that U.S. Bancorp will post 2.22 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 30th will be given a dividend of $0.42 per share. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.61%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 29th. U.S. Bancorp’s payout ratio is 38.71%.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on USB. Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $62.00 to $42.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 27th. Cfra dropped their price objective on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $60.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. ValuEngine raised U.S. Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, June 4th. Stephens decreased their price target on U.S. Bancorp from $47.00 to $41.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 16th. Finally, Nomura Securities upgraded U.S. Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $35.00 to $46.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 16th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $46.89.

U.S. Bancorp, a financial services holding company, provides various financial services in the United States. It operates in five segments: Corporate and Commercial Banking, Consumer and Business Banking, Wealth Management and Investment Services, Payment Services, and Treasury and Corporate Support.

