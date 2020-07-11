Vigilant Capital Management LLC Lowers Stock Position in U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB)

Vigilant Capital Management LLC trimmed its position in U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) by 99.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,782 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 427,496 shares during the quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC’s holdings in U.S. Bancorp were worth $102,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in USB. Covington Capital Management boosted its holdings in U.S. Bancorp by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Covington Capital Management now owns 15,878 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $941,000 after buying an additional 192 shares during the period. Lee Danner & Bass Inc. lifted its position in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Lee Danner & Bass Inc. now owns 12,493 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $741,000 after acquiring an additional 220 shares in the last quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 3.6% in the first quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 8,614 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $297,000 after acquiring an additional 296 shares during the period. Wealthspire Advisors L.P. grew its position in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Wealthspire Advisors L.P. now owns 23,011 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,364,000 after purchasing an additional 302 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 19.7% during the first quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,889 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $64,000 after purchasing an additional 311 shares in the last quarter. 73.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of U.S. Bancorp stock opened at $36.44 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $53.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 0.86. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $37.26 and a 200-day moving average price of $42.91. U.S. Bancorp has a one year low of $28.36 and a one year high of $61.11.

U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 15th. The financial services provider reported $0.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $5.77 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.57 billion. U.S. Bancorp had a return on equity of 14.15% and a net margin of 23.37%. U.S. Bancorp’s revenue was up 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.00 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that U.S. Bancorp will post 2.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 30th will be issued a $0.42 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 29th. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.61%. U.S. Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 38.71%.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. DA Davidson began coverage on U.S. Bancorp in a research note on Thursday, June 11th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $47.00 price target for the company. ValuEngine upgraded shares of U.S. Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 4th. Stephens reduced their price target on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $47.00 to $41.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 16th. Cfra decreased their price target on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $60.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. Finally, Oppenheimer raised their price objective on U.S. Bancorp from $57.00 to $59.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 16th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $46.89.

U.S. Bancorp, a financial services holding company, provides various financial services in the United States. It operates in five segments: Corporate and Commercial Banking, Consumer and Business Banking, Wealth Management and Investment Services, Payment Services, and Treasury and Corporate Support.

