Wells Fargo & Company MN Raises Stock Holdings in Worthington Industries, Inc. (NYSE:WOR)

Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in shares of Worthington Industries, Inc. (NYSE:WOR) by 4.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 82,222 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 3,322 shares during the quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN owned about 0.15% of Worthington Industries worth $2,158,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Worthington Industries during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $24,457,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in Worthington Industries by 12.9% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,921,250 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $81,038,000 after buying an additional 220,104 shares in the last quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC purchased a new position in Worthington Industries during the first quarter valued at $3,502,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Worthington Industries by 56.9% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 289,892 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $12,227,000 after acquiring an additional 105,102 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Worthington Industries by 61.3% in the fourth quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 180,253 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $7,603,000 after acquiring an additional 68,497 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 45.91% of the company’s stock.

Worthington Industries stock opened at $36.40 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 2.53 and a quick ratio of 1.49. Worthington Industries, Inc. has a one year low of $19.28 and a one year high of $44.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.94 billion, a PE ratio of 26.00 and a beta of 1.26. The business’s fifty day moving average is $33.58 and its 200 day moving average is $32.30.

Worthington Industries (NYSE:WOR) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, June 25th. The industrial products company reported $0.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.23. Worthington Industries had a net margin of 2.58% and a return on equity of 14.13%. The business had revenue of $611.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $653.00 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.77 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 34.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Worthington Industries, Inc. will post 2.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 29th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 15th will be given a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 14th. This is an increase from Worthington Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. Worthington Industries’s payout ratio is 40.85%.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Worthington Industries from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 3rd. Cfra upgraded shares of Worthington Industries from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, March 30th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Worthington Industries from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, June 27th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Worthington Industries has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $31.50.

Worthington Industries Company Profile

Worthington Industries, Inc, a metals manufacturing company, focuses on value-added steel processing and manufactured metal products in the United States, Austria, Canada, Mexico, Poland, Portugal, and Turkey. The company operates through three segments: Steel Processing, Pressure Cylinders, and Engineered Cabs.

