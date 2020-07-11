Peoples Financial Services Corp (NASDAQ:PFIS) Shares Purchased by Geode Capital Management LLC

Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Peoples Financial Services Corp (NASDAQ:PFIS) by 5.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 88,089 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 4,399 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC owned about 1.19% of Peoples Financial Services worth $3,500,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank of Montreal Can increased its holdings in Peoples Financial Services by 42.7% during the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 862 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 258 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. grew its position in shares of Peoples Financial Services by 45.5% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,381 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $70,000 after buying an additional 432 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its stake in shares of Peoples Financial Services by 27.8% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 2,151 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $85,000 after buying an additional 468 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in Peoples Financial Services by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 40,862 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,058,000 after acquiring an additional 631 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. raised its holdings in Peoples Financial Services by 10.0% in the first quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 9,900 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $393,000 after acquiring an additional 900 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 27.01% of the company’s stock.

PFIS opened at $36.37 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 0.94. Peoples Financial Services Corp has a one year low of $29.01 and a one year high of $53.88. The company has a market cap of $275.52 million, a P/E ratio of 10.19 and a beta of 0.29. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $35.72 and its 200-day simple moving average is $40.73.

Peoples Financial Services (NASDAQ:PFIS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 24th. The financial services provider reported $0.70 EPS for the quarter. Peoples Financial Services had a net margin of 24.08% and a return on equity of 8.81%. The company had revenue of $23.11 million for the quarter.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 15th. Investors of record on Friday, May 29th were given a $0.36 dividend. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.96%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 28th.

In related news, Director Sandra Bodnyk acquired 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 30th. The stock was bought at an average price of $39.00 per share, for a total transaction of $39,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 1,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $39,000. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 7.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the stock. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Peoples Financial Services from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 17th. BidaskClub lowered Peoples Financial Services from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, April 16th.

Peoples Financial Services Company Profile

Peoples Financial Services Corp. operates as the bank holding company for Peoples Security Bank and Trust Company that provides financial services. The company accepts money market, NOW, savings, individual retirement, demand deposit, and certificates of deposit accounts. Its loan products include residential real estate, automobile, manufactured housing, personal, student, and home equity loans; and commercial real estate, working capital, construction, small business administration, and agricultural loans, as well as loans for equipment and other commercial needs, and mineral rights.

