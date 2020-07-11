Moody National Bank Trust Division Lowers Stock Holdings in Marathon Petroleum Corp (NYSE:MPC)

Moody National Bank Trust Division lessened its stake in shares of Marathon Petroleum Corp (NYSE:MPC) by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 66,016 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 559 shares during the quarter. Moody National Bank Trust Division’s holdings in Marathon Petroleum were worth $2,468,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MPC. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Marathon Petroleum by 7.7% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 34,885,272 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $823,990,000 after purchasing an additional 2,497,423 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its position in Marathon Petroleum by 14.5% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 12,569,493 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $296,891,000 after buying an additional 1,594,734 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Marathon Petroleum by 40.7% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 11,669,801 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $275,640,000 after acquiring an additional 3,376,291 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Marathon Petroleum by 0.9% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 9,345,197 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $220,266,000 after acquiring an additional 87,515 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of Marathon Petroleum by 37.6% in the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 7,389,314 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $174,536,000 after acquiring an additional 2,020,901 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MPC stock opened at $36.20 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $21.69 billion, a P/E ratio of -3.53 and a beta of 2.22. The company has a quick ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02. Marathon Petroleum Corp has a fifty-two week low of $15.26 and a fifty-two week high of $69.65. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $36.96 and a 200-day simple moving average of $40.46.

Marathon Petroleum (NYSE:MPC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 5th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.16) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.31) by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $24.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $27.96 billion. Marathon Petroleum had a negative net margin of 5.48% and a positive return on equity of 7.88%. The firm’s revenue was down 15.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.09) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Marathon Petroleum Corp will post -2.16 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages recently commented on MPC. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Marathon Petroleum from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, April 17th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $40.00 price target on shares of Marathon Petroleum in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. Wells Fargo & Co decreased their price target on Marathon Petroleum from $67.00 to $43.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 13th. Bank of America cut their price objective on Marathon Petroleum from $60.00 to $56.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on Marathon Petroleum from $47.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $53.92.

Marathon Petroleum Profile

Marathon Petroleum Corp. is an independent petroleum product refiners, marketers and transporters in the United States. The company operates through the following segments: Refining & Marketing; Retail; and Midstream. The Refining & Marketing segment refines crude oil and other feedstocks at its refineries in the Gulf Coast and Midwest regions of the United States, purchases ethanol and refined products for resale and distributes refined products through various means, including barges, terminals and trucks that the company owns or operates.

