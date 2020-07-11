Axa Cuts Holdings in Marathon Petroleum Corp (NYSE:MPC)

Axa decreased its position in Marathon Petroleum Corp (NYSE:MPC) by 55.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 38,138 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 47,572 shares during the period. Axa’s holdings in Marathon Petroleum were worth $901,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of MPC. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Marathon Petroleum by 7.7% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 34,885,272 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $823,990,000 after purchasing an additional 2,497,423 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its holdings in shares of Marathon Petroleum by 14.5% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 12,569,493 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $296,891,000 after buying an additional 1,594,734 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its position in Marathon Petroleum by 40.7% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 11,669,801 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $275,640,000 after buying an additional 3,376,291 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Marathon Petroleum by 0.9% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 9,345,197 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $220,266,000 after buying an additional 87,515 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its position in Marathon Petroleum by 37.6% in the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 7,389,314 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $174,536,000 after acquiring an additional 2,020,901 shares during the period. 74.00% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Marathon Petroleum alerts:

Shares of NYSE MPC opened at $36.20 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02. The company has a market cap of $21.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.01 and a beta of 2.22. Marathon Petroleum Corp has a 52 week low of $15.26 and a 52 week high of $69.65. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $36.96 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $40.46.

Marathon Petroleum (NYSE:MPC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.16) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.31) by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $24.08 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $27.96 billion. Marathon Petroleum had a negative net margin of 5.48% and a positive return on equity of 7.88%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 15.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.09) earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Marathon Petroleum Corp will post -2.16 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on MPC. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Marathon Petroleum from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, April 17th. Wells Fargo & Co lowered their target price on Marathon Petroleum from $67.00 to $43.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 13th. Bank of America dropped their price target on Marathon Petroleum from $60.00 to $56.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. Cfra lowered Marathon Petroleum from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, March 27th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on Marathon Petroleum from $38.00 to $41.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. Marathon Petroleum currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $53.92.

Marathon Petroleum Profile

Marathon Petroleum Corp. is an independent petroleum product refiners, marketers and transporters in the United States. The company operates through the following segments: Refining & Marketing; Retail; and Midstream. The Refining & Marketing segment refines crude oil and other feedstocks at its refineries in the Gulf Coast and Midwest regions of the United States, purchases ethanol and refined products for resale and distributes refined products through various means, including barges, terminals and trucks that the company owns or operates.

See Also: How to interpret the current ratio

Receive News & Ratings for Marathon Petroleum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marathon Petroleum and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.