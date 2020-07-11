China Mobile Ltd. (NYSE:CHL) Position Trimmed by FNY Investment Advisers LLC

FNY Investment Advisers LLC trimmed its stake in China Mobile Ltd. (NYSE:CHL) by 28.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 4,321 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after selling 1,751 shares during the quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC’s holdings in China Mobile were worth $145,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of CHL. Eudaimonia Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of China Mobile during the first quarter worth $26,000. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of China Mobile by 91.3% during the 1st quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 836 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 399 shares in the last quarter. FSA Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of China Mobile during the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. First Manhattan Co. bought a new stake in shares of China Mobile in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Finally, WASHINGTON TRUST Co acquired a new position in China Mobile in the first quarter worth approximately $38,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 2.19% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of China Mobile to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 20th. New Street Research raised shares of China Mobile from a “reduce” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 19th. Zacks Investment Research raised China Mobile from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $39.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 28th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered China Mobile from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, April 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $39.00.

China Mobile stock opened at $36.17 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 1.15 and a quick ratio of 1.13. China Mobile Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of $30.12 and a fifty-two week high of $45.45. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $35.08 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $38.69. The firm has a market cap of $148.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.72, a P/E/G ratio of 2.93 and a beta of 0.51.

China Mobile Limited provides mobile telecommunications and related services in Mainland China and Hong Kong. The company offers local calls; domestic and international long distance calls and roaming services; and value-added services, such as caller identity display, call waiting, conference calls, and others.

