China Mobile Ltd. (NYSE:CHL) Shares Sold by Invesco Ltd.

Invesco Ltd. lessened its stake in China Mobile Ltd. (NYSE:CHL) by 13.2% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 85,760 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after selling 13,068 shares during the quarter. Invesco Ltd.’s holdings in China Mobile were worth $3,231,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. FMR LLC increased its position in shares of China Mobile by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 144,178 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $7,351,000 after purchasing an additional 1,110 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of China Mobile by 476.5% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 73,594 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $3,111,000 after purchasing an additional 60,829 shares in the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of China Mobile during the fourth quarter worth $282,000. Raymond James & Associates increased its holdings in China Mobile by 17.4% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 119,680 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $5,059,000 after buying an additional 17,774 shares during the last quarter. Finally, NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc raised its stake in China Mobile by 283.3% in the fourth quarter. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc now owns 2,300 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $97,000 after buying an additional 1,700 shares in the last quarter. 2.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get China Mobile alerts:

A number of research firms have recently commented on CHL. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded China Mobile to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 20th. ValuEngine lowered shares of China Mobile from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of China Mobile from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $39.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 28th. Finally, New Street Research upgraded shares of China Mobile from a “reduce” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $39.00.

CHL opened at $36.17 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The business’s 50 day moving average is $35.08 and its two-hundred day moving average is $38.69. China Mobile Ltd. has a 52 week low of $30.12 and a 52 week high of $45.45.

China Mobile Company Profile

China Mobile Limited provides mobile telecommunications and related services in Mainland China and Hong Kong. The company offers local calls; domestic and international long distance calls and roaming services; and value-added services, such as caller identity display, call waiting, conference calls, and others.

Featured Story: What are gap-down stocks?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CHL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for China Mobile Ltd. (NYSE:CHL).

Receive News & Ratings for China Mobile Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for China Mobile and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.