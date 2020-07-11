Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC Sells 342 Shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:SPEM)

Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC lowered its stake in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:SPEM) by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 14,765 shares of the company’s stock after selling 342 shares during the quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF were worth $494,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SPEM. Creative Planning grew its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 773.4% in the 1st quarter. Creative Planning now owns 10,728,209 shares of the company’s stock valued at $305,325,000 after buying an additional 9,499,917 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP boosted its holdings in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 17.5% in the first quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 2,188,172 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,275,000 after acquiring an additional 325,163 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,020,925 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,967,000 after acquiring an additional 46,111 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 50.3% in the first quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,894,397 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,914,000 after acquiring an additional 634,354 shares during the period. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 33.6% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,821,440 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,945,000 after acquiring an additional 458,105 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA SPEM opened at $36.14 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $33.22 and a 200-day moving average price of $33.26. SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF has a 1 year low of $25.10 and a 1 year high of $38.67.

