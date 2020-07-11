Avista Corp (NYSE:AVA) Shares Acquired by Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in Avista Corp (NYSE:AVA) by 53.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 44,231 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 15,323 shares during the quarter. Royal Bank of Canada owned 0.07% of Avista worth $1,880,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Stifel Financial Corp lifted its stake in shares of Avista by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 11,534 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $558,000 after acquiring an additional 218 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund raised its holdings in Avista by 1.1% during the first quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 26,724 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,136,000 after purchasing an additional 284 shares in the last quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc raised its holdings in Avista by 22.5% during the first quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 1,707 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $72,000 after purchasing an additional 313 shares in the last quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd boosted its stake in Avista by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd now owns 33,685 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,431,000 after purchasing an additional 337 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mutual of America Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Avista by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 144,889 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $6,156,000 after purchasing an additional 511 shares during the period. 79.35% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:AVA opened at $36.14 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $37.22 and its two-hundred day moving average is $43.76. The company has a market cap of $2.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.54 and a beta of 0.42. Avista Corp has a 12-month low of $32.09 and a 12-month high of $53.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97.

Avista (NYSE:AVA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 8th. The utilities provider reported $0.72 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $377.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $404.97 million. Avista had a return on equity of 6.75% and a net margin of 9.68%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down .1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.76 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Avista Corp will post 1.91 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 29th were paid a $0.405 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 28th. This represents a $1.62 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.48%. Avista’s dividend payout ratio is presently 93.10%.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. TheStreet lowered Avista from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, May 21st. KeyCorp raised shares of Avista from an “underweight” rating to a “sector weight” rating in a report on Monday, March 23rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Bank of America raised shares of Avista from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 30th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Avista from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, June 22nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Avista presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $42.67.

Avista Corporation operates as an electric and natural gas utility company. It operates through two segments, Avista Utilities and AEL&P. The Avista Utilities segment provides electric distribution and transmission, and natural gas distribution services in parts of eastern Washington and northern Idaho; and natural gas distribution services in parts of northeastern and southwestern Oregon, as well as generates electricity in Washington, Idaho, Oregon, and Montana.

