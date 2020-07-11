6 Meridian Sells 11,204 Shares of Aerojet Rocketdyne Holdings Inc (NYSE:AJRD)

6 Meridian lowered its stake in shares of Aerojet Rocketdyne Holdings Inc (NYSE:AJRD) by 61.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,111 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 11,204 shares during the quarter. 6 Meridian’s holdings in Aerojet Rocketdyne were worth $282,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Aerojet Rocketdyne by 95.0% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 24,452 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $969,000 after acquiring an additional 11,915 shares during the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue grew its holdings in Aerojet Rocketdyne by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 68,148 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $2,701,000 after acquiring an additional 1,870 shares during the period. Reinhart Partners Inc. increased its holdings in Aerojet Rocketdyne by 21.9% in the second quarter. Reinhart Partners Inc. now owns 625,566 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $24,798,000 after purchasing an additional 112,399 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in Aerojet Rocketdyne by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,842,848 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $160,746,000 after acquiring an additional 109,299 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State of Tennessee Treasury Department grew its holdings in shares of Aerojet Rocketdyne by 41.9% in the 1st quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 42,835 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,792,000 after buying an additional 12,648 shares during the period.

Get Aerojet Rocketdyne alerts:

In other news, Director Thomas A. Corcoran sold 6,800 shares of Aerojet Rocketdyne stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.94, for a total value of $278,392.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,677 shares in the company, valued at $150,536.38. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 2.50% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. SunTrust Banks reissued a “buy” rating and set a $56.00 price target (up from $45.00) on shares of Aerojet Rocketdyne in a research report on Thursday, May 21st. TheStreet raised Aerojet Rocketdyne from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 9th. Canaccord Genuity reissued a “buy” rating and set a $54.00 target price on shares of Aerojet Rocketdyne in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on shares of Aerojet Rocketdyne in a report on Wednesday, May 20th. They set a “sector perform” rating and a $45.00 target price for the company. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $52.67.

AJRD opened at $36.00 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.22 and a beta of 0.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 1.67 and a quick ratio of 1.67. The company’s 50-day moving average is $41.21 and its 200 day moving average is $45.18. Aerojet Rocketdyne Holdings Inc has a fifty-two week low of $34.01 and a fifty-two week high of $57.27.

Aerojet Rocketdyne (NYSE:AJRD) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The aerospace company reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by ($0.09). The company had revenue of $476.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $518.50 million. Aerojet Rocketdyne had a net margin of 6.80% and a return on equity of 21.60%. Aerojet Rocketdyne’s quarterly revenue was down 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.44 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Aerojet Rocketdyne Holdings Inc will post 1.68 earnings per share for the current year.

Aerojet Rocketdyne Profile

Aerojet Rocketdyne Holdings, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells aerospace and defense products and systems in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Aerospace and Defense, and Real Estate. The Aerospace and Defense segment offers aerospace and defense products and systems for the United States government, including the Department of Defense, the National Aeronautics and Space Administration, and aerospace and defense prime contractors.

Read More: Commodities

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AJRD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Aerojet Rocketdyne Holdings Inc (NYSE:AJRD).

Receive News & Ratings for Aerojet Rocketdyne Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aerojet Rocketdyne and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.