Hexavest Inc. Cuts Stock Position in Sun Life Financial Inc (NYSE:SLF)

Hexavest Inc. reduced its position in Sun Life Financial Inc (NYSE:SLF) (TSE:SLF) by 9.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 131,970 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 13,044 shares during the quarter. Hexavest Inc.’s holdings in Sun Life Financial were worth $4,834,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Sun Life Financial in the first quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Arden Trust Co purchased a new stake in shares of Sun Life Financial during the 1st quarter worth approximately $55,000. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Sun Life Financial in the 4th quarter worth approximately $69,000. Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Sun Life Financial in the fourth quarter valued at $71,000. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp raised its position in Sun Life Financial by 18.5% during the first quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 2,990 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $96,000 after acquiring an additional 467 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 43.25% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:SLF opened at $36.00 on Friday. Sun Life Financial Inc has a 1-year low of $24.37 and a 1-year high of $50.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.05 billion, a PE ratio of 11.84, a PEG ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 1.00. The business’s 50 day moving average is $36.19 and its 200-day moving average is $39.04.

Sun Life Financial (NYSE:SLF) (TSE:SLF) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The financial services provider reported $1.31 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.52. The business had revenue of $4.82 billion for the quarter. Sun Life Financial had a return on equity of 13.77% and a net margin of 7.01%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.20 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Sun Life Financial Inc will post 3.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 27th were issued a $0.394 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 26th. This represents a $1.58 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.38%. Sun Life Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 40.62%.

Several analysts have commented on SLF shares. CIBC lifted their target price on shares of Sun Life Financial from $57.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. Scotiabank upped their price objective on shares of Sun Life Financial from $58.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. TheStreet cut shares of Sun Life Financial from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Friday, March 27th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on shares of Sun Life Financial from $61.00 to $59.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Cfra dropped their price objective on Sun Life Financial from $52.00 to $38.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 12th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Sun Life Financial currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $56.00.

Sun Life Financial Inc, a financial services company, provides insurance, wealth, and asset management solutions to individuals and corporate clients worldwide. The company operates through five segments: Sun Life Financial Canada, Sun Life Financial United States, Sun Life Financial Asset Management, Sun Life Financial Asia, and Corporate.

