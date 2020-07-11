Raven Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:RAVN) Director Acquires $60,510.00 in Stock

Raven Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:RAVN) Director Jason M. Andringa bought 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 8th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $20.17 per share, with a total value of $60,510.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 14,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $294,482. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

Shares of RAVN stock opened at $20.13 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $734.25 million, a P/E ratio of 27.96, a PEG ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 1.39. Raven Industries, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $16.01 and a fifty-two week high of $38.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 2.26 and a current ratio of 3.19. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $21.31 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $25.67.

Raven Industries (NASDAQ:RAVN) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 19th. The conglomerate reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.01. Raven Industries had a net margin of 7.02% and a return on equity of 9.93%. The company had revenue of $86.50 million for the quarter. As a group, equities analysts predict that Raven Industries, Inc. will post 0.66 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 17th will be given a $0.13 dividend. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.58%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 16th. Raven Industries’s payout ratio is 47.71%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on RAVN shares. Oppenheimer started coverage on shares of Raven Industries in a report on Thursday, June 18th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $27.00 price objective for the company. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Raven Industries from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, June 12th. Finally, National Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price objective on shares of Raven Industries in a research note on Thursday, May 21st.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Macquarie Group Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Raven Industries in the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new position in Raven Industries during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $42,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Raven Industries by 56.1% in the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,327 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 477 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Raven Industries in the 1st quarter worth approximately $54,000. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd grew its position in shares of Raven Industries by 31,800.0% in the 4th quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 1,595 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $55,000 after buying an additional 1,590 shares during the last quarter. 75.64% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Raven Industries

Raven Industries, Inc, a technology company, provides various products to customers in the industrial, agricultural, geomembrane, construction, commercial lighter-than-air, and aerospace and defense markets worldwide. It operates through three segments: Applied Technology, Engineered Films, and Aerostar.

