Advisor Group Holdings Inc. Acquires Shares of 52,898 Sun Life Financial Inc (NYSE:SLF)

Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new position in Sun Life Financial Inc (NYSE:SLF) (TSE:SLF) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 52,898 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $627,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Advisors Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Sun Life Financial by 4.8% in the 4th quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,871 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $266,000 after acquiring an additional 224 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp grew its holdings in shares of Sun Life Financial by 4.2% during the fourth quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 6,023 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $278,000 after purchasing an additional 243 shares during the last quarter. MML Investors Services LLC increased its stake in shares of Sun Life Financial by 3.4% in the first quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 10,574 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $339,000 after buying an additional 348 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its holdings in shares of Sun Life Financial by 18.5% in the first quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 2,990 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $96,000 after buying an additional 467 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH lifted its position in Sun Life Financial by 6.7% during the 1st quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH now owns 7,919 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $254,000 after buying an additional 495 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 43.25% of the company’s stock.

SLF has been the subject of several research reports. Scotiabank raised their price objective on shares of Sun Life Financial from $58.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. Cfra lowered their price target on shares of Sun Life Financial from $52.00 to $38.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 12th. TheStreet downgraded Sun Life Financial from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Friday, March 27th. Royal Bank of Canada raised Sun Life Financial from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on Sun Life Financial from $61.00 to $59.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $56.00.

SLF stock opened at $36.00 on Friday. Sun Life Financial Inc has a twelve month low of $24.37 and a twelve month high of $50.13. The company has a market cap of $21.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 1.00. The business’s fifty day moving average is $36.19 and its 200-day moving average is $39.04.

Sun Life Financial (NYSE:SLF) (TSE:SLF) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 5th. The financial services provider reported $1.31 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by $0.52. Sun Life Financial had a return on equity of 13.77% and a net margin of 7.01%. The business had revenue of $4.82 billion during the quarter. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.20 EPS. Analysts predict that Sun Life Financial Inc will post 3.36 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 27th were paid a $0.394 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 26th. This represents a $1.58 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.38%. Sun Life Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 40.62%.

Sun Life Financial Company Profile

Sun Life Financial Inc, a financial services company, provides insurance, wealth, and asset management solutions to individuals and corporate clients worldwide. The company operates through five segments: Sun Life Financial Canada, Sun Life Financial United States, Sun Life Financial Asset Management, Sun Life Financial Asia, and Corporate.

