Two Sigma Advisers LP Grows Stock Holdings in Sun Life Financial Inc (NYSE:SLF)

Two Sigma Advisers LP boosted its stake in shares of Sun Life Financial Inc (NYSE:SLF) (TSE:SLF) by 115.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,900 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,300 shares during the period. Two Sigma Advisers LP’s holdings in Sun Life Financial were worth $318,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in Sun Life Financial in the 1st quarter worth approximately $35,000. Arden Trust Co purchased a new position in shares of Sun Life Financial in the 1st quarter worth $55,000. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Sun Life Financial in the fourth quarter worth $69,000. Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Sun Life Financial during the fourth quarter valued at $71,000. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp increased its position in Sun Life Financial by 18.5% during the first quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 2,990 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $96,000 after acquiring an additional 467 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 43.25% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SLF stock opened at $36.00 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $36.19 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $39.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.05 billion, a PE ratio of 11.84, a PEG ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 1.00. Sun Life Financial Inc has a 52-week low of $24.37 and a 52-week high of $50.13.

Sun Life Financial (NYSE:SLF) (TSE:SLF) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The financial services provider reported $1.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.52. The firm had revenue of $4.82 billion during the quarter. Sun Life Financial had a return on equity of 13.77% and a net margin of 7.01%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.20 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Sun Life Financial Inc will post 3.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 27th were issued a dividend of $0.394 per share. This represents a $1.58 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 26th. Sun Life Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 40.62%.

A number of research firms have issued reports on SLF. Barclays boosted their price target on Sun Life Financial from $39.00 to $44.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 9th. Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of Sun Life Financial from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 7th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on shares of Sun Life Financial from $61.00 to $59.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. TheStreet cut Sun Life Financial from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Friday, March 27th. Finally, Scotiabank boosted their price target on Sun Life Financial from $58.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Sun Life Financial presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $56.00.

Sun Life Financial Inc, a financial services company, provides insurance, wealth, and asset management solutions to individuals and corporate clients worldwide. The company operates through five segments: Sun Life Financial Canada, Sun Life Financial United States, Sun Life Financial Asset Management, Sun Life Financial Asia, and Corporate.

