Cypress Capital Group Takes $397,000 Position in Ventas, Inc. (NYSE:VTR)

Cypress Capital Group purchased a new position in shares of Ventas, Inc. (NYSE:VTR) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 10,836 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $397,000.
Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in Ventas by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 544,842 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $31,459,000 after acquiring an additional 6,807 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Ventas by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 15,889 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $917,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its stake in shares of Ventas by 39.4% during the fourth quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 98,299 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $5,676,000 after purchasing an additional 27,776 shares during the last quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Ventas by 74.8% during the fourth quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 87,798 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $5,069,000 after purchasing an additional 37,563 shares during the period. Finally, Financial Advocates Investment Management grew its position in Ventas by 25.3% in the 4th quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management now owns 4,045 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $234,000 after buying an additional 817 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.22% of the company’s stock.
Shares of NYSE VTR opened at $35.86 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.86, a quick ratio of 2.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $37.23 and its 200 day moving average price is $42.35. Ventas, Inc. has a 52 week low of $13.35 and a 52 week high of $75.40. The stock has a market cap of $13.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.08, a PEG ratio of 3.77 and a beta of 1.07.
VTR has been the topic of several analyst reports. Deutsche Bank lowered their target price on shares of Ventas from $45.00 to $41.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Wells Fargo & Co lifted their price objective on Ventas from $29.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, June 19th. Argus cut their target price on Ventas from $67.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on Ventas from $62.00 to $35.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Ventas from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $40.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Saturday, May 30th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $44.29.
About Ventas
Ventas, Inc, an S&P 500 company, is a leading real estate investment trust. Its diverse portfolio of approximately 1,200 assets in the United States, Canada and the United Kingdom consists of seniors housing communities, medical office buildings, university-based research and innovation centers, inpatient rehabilitation and long-term acute care facilities, and health systems.
