Cypress Capital Group Takes $397,000 Position in Ventas, Inc. (NYSE:VTR)

Cypress Capital Group purchased a new position in shares of Ventas, Inc. (NYSE:VTR) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 10,836 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $397,000.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in Ventas by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 544,842 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $31,459,000 after acquiring an additional 6,807 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Ventas by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 15,889 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $917,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its stake in shares of Ventas by 39.4% during the fourth quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 98,299 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $5,676,000 after purchasing an additional 27,776 shares during the last quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Ventas by 74.8% during the fourth quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 87,798 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $5,069,000 after purchasing an additional 37,563 shares during the period. Finally, Financial Advocates Investment Management grew its position in Ventas by 25.3% in the 4th quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management now owns 4,045 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $234,000 after buying an additional 817 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.22% of the company’s stock.

Get Ventas alerts:

Shares of NYSE VTR opened at $35.86 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.86, a quick ratio of 2.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $37.23 and its 200 day moving average price is $42.35. Ventas, Inc. has a 52 week low of $13.35 and a 52 week high of $75.40. The stock has a market cap of $13.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.08, a PEG ratio of 3.77 and a beta of 1.07.

Ventas (NYSE:VTR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 8th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.97 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.08. Ventas had a net margin of 19.80% and a return on equity of 7.26%. The business had revenue of $1.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $969.85 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.35 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Ventas, Inc. will post 3.13 earnings per share for the current year.

VTR has been the topic of several analyst reports. Deutsche Bank lowered their target price on shares of Ventas from $45.00 to $41.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Wells Fargo & Co lifted their price objective on Ventas from $29.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, June 19th. Argus cut their target price on Ventas from $67.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on Ventas from $62.00 to $35.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Ventas from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $40.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Saturday, May 30th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $44.29.

About Ventas

Ventas, Inc, an S&P 500 company, is a leading real estate investment trust. Its diverse portfolio of approximately 1,200 assets in the United States, Canada and the United Kingdom consists of seniors housing communities, medical office buildings, university-based research and innovation centers, inpatient rehabilitation and long-term acute care facilities, and health systems.

Recommended Story: How do buyers and sellers choose a strike price?

Receive News & Ratings for Ventas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ventas and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.