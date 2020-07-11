Spirit of America Management Corp NY Grows Position in Duke Realty Corp (NYSE:DRE)

Spirit of America Management Corp NY increased its position in Duke Realty Corp (NYSE:DRE) by 275.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,750 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,750 shares during the period. Spirit of America Management Corp NY’s holdings in Duke Realty were worth $133,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Duke Realty by 58.5% in the first quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. now owns 978 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 361 shares during the period. WASHINGTON TRUST Co bought a new stake in shares of Duke Realty in the 1st quarter worth approximately $39,000. FDx Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Duke Realty in the 1st quarter worth approximately $50,000. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. grew its stake in shares of Duke Realty by 21.7% in the 4th quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 1,608 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $55,000 after buying an additional 287 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Signaturefd LLC increased its position in Duke Realty by 34.7% during the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,030 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $66,000 after buying an additional 523 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.19% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently commented on DRE. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on Duke Realty from $31.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. BMO Capital Markets reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $32.00 price target on shares of Duke Realty in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “hold” rating and set a $37.00 price objective on shares of Duke Realty in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on shares of Duke Realty from $36.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of Duke Realty from $38.00 to $35.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 14th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $36.35.

In other news, CFO Mark A. Denien sold 4,881 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.16, for a total transaction of $181,377.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . 0.33% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

DRE opened at $35.79 on Friday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $35.37 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $34.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 1.97 and a current ratio of 1.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.93, a P/E/G ratio of 5.85 and a beta of 0.64. Duke Realty Corp has a 52-week low of $25.19 and a 52-week high of $38.88.

Duke Realty (NYSE:DRE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.10 by ($0.05). Duke Realty had a net margin of 43.19% and a return on equity of 8.14%. The company had revenue of $218.76 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $218.56 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.12 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Duke Realty Corp will post 1.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Duke Realty Company Profile

Duke Realty Corporation owns and operates approximately 153 million rentable square feet of industrial assets in 20 major logistics markets. Duke Realty Corporation is publicly traded on the NYSE under the symbol DRE and is listed on the S&P 500 Index.

