Two Sigma Advisers LP Purchases New Position in Twitter Inc (NYSE:TWTR)

Two Sigma Advisers LP purchased a new position in Twitter Inc (NYSE:TWTR) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 12,900 shares of the social networking company’s stock, valued at approximately $317,000.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its position in Twitter by 9.8% during the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 6,322 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $203,000 after acquiring an additional 565 shares during the period. Belpointe Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Twitter by 81.2% during the fourth quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 23,125 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $742,000 after purchasing an additional 10,362 shares in the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Twitter by 142.1% during the 4th quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 264,705 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $8,484,000 after purchasing an additional 155,348 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in Twitter by 23.6% in the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,682,779 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $90,449,000 after buying an additional 703,973 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cedar Capital LLC lifted its stake in Twitter by 12.0% in the 1st quarter. Cedar Capital LLC now owns 55,074 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $1,353,000 after buying an additional 5,909 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 72.54% of the company’s stock.

Get Twitter alerts:

Shares of NYSE:TWTR opened at $35.72 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $32.73 and a 200 day moving average price of $31.41. The company has a current ratio of 11.93, a quick ratio of 11.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The company has a market capitalization of $27.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.05 and a beta of 0.79. Twitter Inc has a 12-month low of $20.00 and a 12-month high of $45.85.

Twitter (NYSE:TWTR) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The social networking company reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.12. The company had revenue of $807.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $773.08 million. Twitter had a return on equity of 3.22% and a net margin of 36.39%. Twitter’s revenue was up 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.37 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Twitter Inc will post -0.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

TWTR has been the subject of several research reports. Loop Capital dropped their price target on Twitter from $42.00 to $37.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 9th. Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $26.00 target price on shares of Twitter in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Twitter from $30.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, June 22nd. Pivotal Research cut shares of Twitter from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $32.25 to $32.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Finally, Vertical Research raised shares of Twitter to a “positive” rating in a research note on Monday, June 15th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-six have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Twitter has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $33.35.

In other Twitter news, CAO Robert Kaiden sold 10,530 shares of Twitter stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.57, for a total value of $290,312.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Ned D. Segal sold 8,000 shares of Twitter stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.99, for a total value of $287,920.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 87,584 shares of company stock valued at $2,607,439. 2.64% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Twitter

Twitter, Inc operates as a platform for public self-expression and conversation in real time. The company offers various products and services, including Twitter, a platform that allows users to consume, create, distribute, and discover content; and Periscope, a mobile application that enables user to broadcast and watch video live with others.

Further Reading: Trading on Margin

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TWTR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Twitter Inc (NYSE:TWTR).

Receive News & Ratings for Twitter Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Twitter and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.