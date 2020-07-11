BorgWarner Inc. (NYSE:BWA) Shares Acquired by State of Alaska Department of Revenue

State of Alaska Department of Revenue lifted its stake in shares of BorgWarner Inc. (NYSE:BWA) by 18.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 130,831 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after buying an additional 20,643 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue owned approximately 0.06% of BorgWarner worth $4,617,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. TD Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of BorgWarner by 3.5% in the 4th quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 69,150 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $3,000,000 after acquiring an additional 2,310 shares during the period. Atria Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of BorgWarner in the fourth quarter valued at about $217,000. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. raised its stake in shares of BorgWarner by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 122,570 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $5,317,000 after purchasing an additional 1,100 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of BorgWarner by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 40,963 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $1,777,000 after purchasing an additional 617 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of BorgWarner by 9.3% during the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 67,075 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $2,910,000 after purchasing an additional 5,721 shares during the period. 98.28% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get BorgWarner alerts:

Shares of NYSE:BWA opened at $35.51 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $33.85 and its 200-day moving average price is $32.39. BorgWarner Inc. has a 1 year low of $17.00 and a 1 year high of $46.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 1.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 1.76 and a quick ratio of 1.36.

BorgWarner (NYSE:BWA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 6th. The auto parts company reported $0.77 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.28. BorgWarner had a net margin of 7.24% and a return on equity of 17.15%. The company had revenue of $2.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.01 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.00 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that BorgWarner Inc. will post 1.81 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 15th. Investors of record on Monday, June 1st were paid a $0.17 dividend. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.91%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 29th. BorgWarner’s dividend payout ratio is presently 16.46%.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of BorgWarner from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $37.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday. Barclays upped their price target on shares of BorgWarner from $30.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 7th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on BorgWarner from $24.00 to $22.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 18th. ValuEngine raised BorgWarner from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 2nd. Finally, Cfra raised BorgWarner from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 31st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. BorgWarner presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $40.59.

In other BorgWarner news, EVP Tonit M. Calaway sold 18,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.71, for a total value of $623,635.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 33,394 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,125,711.74. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Brady D. Ericson sold 29,156 shares of BorgWarner stock in a transaction on Friday, May 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.43, for a total transaction of $916,373.08. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 35,892 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,128,085.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 83,935 shares of company stock worth $2,888,093. 0.51% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About BorgWarner

BorgWarner Inc provides solutions for combustion, hybrid, and electric vehicles worldwide. It operates in two segments, Engine and Drivetrain. The Engine segment develops and manufactures turbochargers; eBoosters; and timing systems products, including timing chains, variable cam timing crankshaft and camshaft sprockets, tensioners, guides and snubbers, front-wheel drive transmission chains, four-wheel drive chains, and hybrid power transmission chains.

Featured Story: Back-End Load

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BWA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for BorgWarner Inc. (NYSE:BWA).

Receive News & Ratings for BorgWarner Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BorgWarner and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.