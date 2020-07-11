Wedge Capital Management L L P NC Has $20.30 Million Stock Holdings in Alaska Air Group, Inc. (NYSE:ALK)

Wedge Capital Management L L P NC decreased its position in Alaska Air Group, Inc. (NYSE:ALK) by 6.4% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 559,933 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 38,117 shares during the period. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC’s holdings in Alaska Air Group were worth $20,303,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ALK. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Alaska Air Group during the 4th quarter worth $27,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc raised its holdings in Alaska Air Group by 441.7% during the 1st quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 975 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 795 shares during the period. Huntington National Bank raised its holdings in Alaska Air Group by 125.0% during the 1st quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,125 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 625 shares during the period. Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Alaska Air Group during the fourth quarter worth $38,000. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Alaska Air Group by 162.2% during the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,366 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 845 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.21% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on ALK shares. TheStreet upgraded Alaska Air Group from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 1st. Cowen decreased their price objective on Alaska Air Group from $45.00 to $39.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Alaska Air Group from $43.00 to $54.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 10th. Raymond James raised their price target on shares of Alaska Air Group from $40.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 22nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $51.00 price objective on shares of Alaska Air Group in a report on Monday, May 18th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $54.20.

NYSE ALK opened at $35.73 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.33 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a current ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $36.85 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $44.85. Alaska Air Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $20.02 and a 1 year high of $72.22.

Alaska Air Group (NYSE:ALK) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 5th. The transportation company reported ($0.82) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.27) by $0.45. Alaska Air Group had a net margin of 6.24% and a return on equity of 16.29%. The company had revenue of $1.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.71 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.17 EPS. Alaska Air Group’s revenue for the quarter was down 12.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Alaska Air Group, Inc. will post -5.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Alaska Air Group Company Profile

Alaska Air Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides passenger and cargo air transportation services. The company operates through three segments: Mainline, Regional, and Horizon. It has a network of approximately 1,200 daily flights to 115 destinations across the United States, Mexico, Canada, and Costa Rica.

