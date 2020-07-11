Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC Cuts Stake in Twitter Inc (NYSE:TWTR)

Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC cut its holdings in Twitter Inc (NYSE:TWTR) by 28.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 39,570 shares of the social networking company’s stock after selling 15,515 shares during the quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Twitter were worth $1,179,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in TWTR. Westside Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in Twitter during the 1st quarter valued at about $2,468,000. PSI Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Twitter in the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. City Holding Co. bought a new position in shares of Twitter during the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. M&R Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Twitter by 122.2% during the second quarter. M&R Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,000 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 550 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HighMark Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Twitter during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. 72.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Twitter alerts:

In related news, CAO Robert Kaiden sold 10,530 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.57, for a total transaction of $290,312.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Michael Montano sold 1,750 shares of Twitter stock in a transaction on Monday, July 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.50, for a total transaction of $55,125.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 87,584 shares of company stock worth $2,607,439. 2.64% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE TWTR opened at $35.72 on Friday. Twitter Inc has a 1 year low of $20.00 and a 1 year high of $45.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 11.93 and a quick ratio of 11.93. The company has a market capitalization of $27.78 billion, a PE ratio of 22.05 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a fifty day moving average of $32.73 and a 200 day moving average of $31.41.

Twitter (NYSE:TWTR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 30th. The social networking company reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.12. The business had revenue of $807.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $773.08 million. Twitter had a return on equity of 3.22% and a net margin of 36.39%. The company’s revenue was up 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.37 EPS. Research analysts expect that Twitter Inc will post -0.1 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Wedbush cut their price target on Twitter from $36.00 to $30.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 24th. Barclays reaffirmed a “sell” rating and set a $25.00 price objective on shares of Twitter in a research report on Friday, May 1st. MKM Partners reduced their target price on shares of Twitter from $38.00 to $29.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 16th. SunTrust Banks cut their price objective on shares of Twitter from $25.00 to $24.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Finally, Loop Capital reduced their price objective on shares of Twitter from $42.00 to $37.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 9th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-six have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. Twitter presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $33.35.

Twitter Company Profile

Twitter, Inc operates as a platform for public self-expression and conversation in real time. The company offers various products and services, including Twitter, a platform that allows users to consume, create, distribute, and discover content; and Periscope, a mobile application that enables user to broadcast and watch video live with others.

Featured Article: Stochastic Momentum Index (SMI)

Receive News & Ratings for Twitter Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Twitter and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.