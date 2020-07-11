Guggenheim Capital LLC Trims Position in Hawaiian Electric Industries, Inc. (NYSE:HE)

Guggenheim Capital LLC trimmed its position in Hawaiian Electric Industries, Inc. (NYSE:HE) by 36.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 12,315 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 7,055 shares during the period. Guggenheim Capital LLC’s holdings in Hawaiian Electric Industries were worth $530,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. 6 Meridian raised its position in Hawaiian Electric Industries by 3.1% in the first quarter. 6 Meridian now owns 13,092 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $564,000 after acquiring an additional 389 shares during the period. Ameritas Investment Company LLC increased its stake in shares of Hawaiian Electric Industries by 4.2% in the 1st quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC now owns 9,734 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $410,000 after purchasing an additional 389 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Hawaiian Electric Industries by 3.2% in the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 17,753 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $832,000 after purchasing an additional 555 shares in the last quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. bought a new position in Hawaiian Electric Industries in the 4th quarter worth $7,029,000. Finally, Vident Investment Advisory LLC raised its holdings in Hawaiian Electric Industries by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 53,792 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,316,000 after purchasing an additional 616 shares during the period. 54.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Hawaiian Electric Industries alerts:

In other news, CFO Gregory C. Hazelton sold 5,000 shares of Hawaiian Electric Industries stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.50, for a total value of $197,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 2.35% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NYSE:HE opened at $35.54 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 0.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $37.28 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $42.51. The stock has a market cap of $3.88 billion, a PE ratio of 18.80, a P/E/G ratio of 12.67 and a beta of 0.16. Hawaiian Electric Industries, Inc. has a 52 week low of $33.51 and a 52 week high of $55.15.

Hawaiian Electric Industries (NYSE:HE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The utilities provider reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.45 by ($0.14). The business had revenue of $677.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $686.36 million. Hawaiian Electric Industries had a net margin of 7.16% and a return on equity of 9.19%. Hawaiian Electric Industries’s revenue was up 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.42 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Hawaiian Electric Industries, Inc. will post 1.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on HE shares. Jefferies Financial Group cut Hawaiian Electric Industries to a “hold” rating and set a $85.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, March 31st. Wells Fargo & Co decreased their target price on Hawaiian Electric Industries from $46.00 to $40.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 14th. Finally, UBS Group decreased their target price on Hawaiian Electric Industries from $37.00 to $32.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 7th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $47.67.

About Hawaiian Electric Industries

Hawaiian Electric Industries, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the electric utility and banking businesses primarily in the state of Hawaii. The company's Electric Utility segment is involved in generating, purchasing, transmitting, distributing, and selling electric energy. Its renewable energy sources and potential sources include wind, solar, photovoltaic, geothermal, wave, hydroelectric, municipal waste, and other bio fuels.

Further Reading: What is a growth and income fund?

Receive News & Ratings for Hawaiian Electric Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hawaiian Electric Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.