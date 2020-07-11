Wedge Capital Management L L P NC Buys 34,937 Shares of Upland Software Inc (NASDAQ:UPLD)

Wedge Capital Management L L P NC increased its stake in Upland Software Inc (NASDAQ:UPLD) by 6.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 597,001 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 34,937 shares during the period. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC owned approximately 2.36% of Upland Software worth $20,752,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. CDAM UK Ltd boosted its position in shares of Upland Software by 16.5% during the 1st quarter. CDAM UK Ltd now owns 1,470,118 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $39,429,000 after acquiring an additional 208,301 shares in the last quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Upland Software by 28.6% in the 1st quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 1,020,755 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $27,377,000 after purchasing an additional 227,283 shares in the last quarter. Portolan Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Upland Software by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Portolan Capital Management LLC now owns 1,001,666 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $26,865,000 after purchasing an additional 5,101 shares in the last quarter. Ashford Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Upland Software by 10.8% in the 1st quarter. Ashford Capital Management Inc. now owns 522,410 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $14,011,000 after purchasing an additional 50,710 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Upland Software by 17.6% during the 1st quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC now owns 510,875 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $13,702,000 after buying an additional 76,578 shares in the last quarter. 78.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Upland Software news, CEO John T. Mcdonald sold 8,062 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.15, for a total value of $275,317.30. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,718,883 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $58,699,854.45. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, COO Timothy Mattox sold 9,835 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.10, for a total value of $335,373.50. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 549,980 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,754,318. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 22,903 shares of company stock valued at $781,417. Insiders own 11.60% of the company’s stock.

Shares of UPLD opened at $35.67 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $886.61 million, a PE ratio of -15.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 1.00. Upland Software Inc has a 52-week low of $20.75 and a 52-week high of $48.57. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $34.15 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $33.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.35, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a current ratio of 1.26.

Upland Software (NASDAQ:UPLD) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 7th. The software maker reported $0.72 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.22. The company had revenue of $68.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $64.00 million. Upland Software had a negative net margin of 23.79% and a positive return on equity of 18.86%. Upland Software’s revenue for the quarter was up 38.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.53 EPS. Research analysts predict that Upland Software Inc will post 0.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Upland Software from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. BidaskClub raised shares of Upland Software from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, May 9th. Craig Hallum dropped their price objective on shares of Upland Software from $59.00 to $43.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 19th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 price objective on shares of Upland Software in a research report on Tuesday, May 26th. Finally, SunTrust Banks decreased their target price on shares of Upland Software from $56.00 to $46.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 8th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Upland Software has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $44.00.

Upland Software, Inc provides cloud-based enterprise work management software in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company offers a family of software applications under the Upland brand in the areas of information technology (IT), process excellence and operations, finance, professional services, and marketing.

