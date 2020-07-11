AQR Capital Management LLC Has $264,000 Holdings in Upland Software Inc (NASDAQ:UPLD)

AQR Capital Management LLC decreased its position in Upland Software Inc (NASDAQ:UPLD) by 13.3% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 9,841 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 1,510 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Upland Software were worth $264,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI purchased a new stake in Upland Software in the 1st quarter worth about $55,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can acquired a new position in shares of Upland Software in the 4th quarter valued at about $63,000. Bank of Montreal Can increased its holdings in shares of Upland Software by 44.6% in the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 2,900 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $104,000 after purchasing an additional 894 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Upland Software by 10.4% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,869 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $138,000 after purchasing an additional 364 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Upland Software by 635.0% during the fourth quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 4,344 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $156,000 after purchasing an additional 3,753 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.05% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO John T. Mcdonald sold 8,062 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.15, for a total transaction of $275,317.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,718,883 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $58,699,854.45. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, COO Timothy Mattox sold 9,835 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.10, for a total value of $335,373.50. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 549,980 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,754,318. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 22,903 shares of company stock worth $781,417 over the last quarter. 11.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of UPLD stock opened at $35.67 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $34.15 and its 200 day simple moving average is $33.99. Upland Software Inc has a twelve month low of $20.75 and a twelve month high of $48.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.35, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a current ratio of 1.26. The company has a market capitalization of $886.61 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.18, a PEG ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 1.00.

Upland Software (NASDAQ:UPLD) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The software maker reported $0.72 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.22. Upland Software had a positive return on equity of 18.86% and a negative net margin of 23.79%. The company had revenue of $68.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $64.00 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.53 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 38.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Upland Software Inc will post 0.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have weighed in on UPLD. Raymond James dropped their price objective on shares of Upland Software from $47.00 to $40.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 8th. BidaskClub raised Upland Software from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, May 9th. Craig Hallum cut their price objective on shares of Upland Software from $59.00 to $43.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 19th. SunTrust Banks reduced their target price on shares of Upland Software from $56.00 to $46.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 8th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 price target on shares of Upland Software in a research note on Tuesday, May 26th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $44.00.

Upland Software, Inc provides cloud-based enterprise work management software in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company offers a family of software applications under the Upland brand in the areas of information technology (IT), process excellence and operations, finance, professional services, and marketing.

