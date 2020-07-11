Consolidated-Tomoka Land Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:CTO) Shares Sold by Geode Capital Management LLC

Geode Capital Management LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Consolidated-Tomoka Land Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:CTO) by 99.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 72,502 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 19,212,996 shares during the quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Consolidated-Tomoka Land were worth $3,286,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its position in shares of Consolidated-Tomoka Land by 28.6% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 1,520 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $69,000 after purchasing an additional 338 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in Consolidated-Tomoka Land by 3.1% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 103,465 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,690,000 after purchasing an additional 3,150 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in Consolidated-Tomoka Land by 256.5% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 19,068 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,150,000 after purchasing an additional 13,719 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Consolidated-Tomoka Land by 0.9% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 380,740 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $17,258,000 after buying an additional 3,282 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Chilton Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Consolidated-Tomoka Land by 10.7% during the fourth quarter. Chilton Capital Management LLC now owns 155,987 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $9,409,000 after buying an additional 15,033 shares in the last quarter.

CTO has been the topic of several research reports. TheStreet lowered Consolidated-Tomoka Land from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 24th. B. Riley dropped their target price on shares of Consolidated-Tomoka Land from $82.00 to $74.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Consolidated-Tomoka Land from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 1st.

NYSEAMERICAN:CTO opened at $35.27 on Friday. Consolidated-Tomoka Land Co. has a 52 week low of $33.41 and a 52 week high of $68.64.

Consolidated-Tomoka Land (NYSEAMERICAN:CTO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 28th. The financial services provider reported ($0.22) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.07) by ($0.15). The company had revenue of $12.84 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.32 million.

Consolidated-Tomoka Land Company Profile

Consolidated-Tomoka Land Co, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a diversified real estate operating company in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Income Properties, Commercial Loan Investments, Real Estate Operations, and Golf Operations. It owns and manages commercial real estate properties.

