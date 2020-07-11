Lazard Ltd (NYSE:LAZ) Shares Sold by Spirit of America Management Corp NY

Spirit of America Management Corp NY lowered its holdings in Lazard Ltd (NYSE:LAZ) by 81.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,175 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 5,000 shares during the period. Spirit of America Management Corp NY’s holdings in Lazard were worth $34,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Lazard in the 4th quarter valued at $59,091,000. Credit Suisse AG boosted its stake in Lazard by 184.5% in the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 451,749 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $18,052,000 after acquiring an additional 292,977 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Lazard by 20.1% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,540,163 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $36,278,000 after purchasing an additional 257,535 shares during the last quarter. Private Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Lazard during the first quarter valued at approximately $4,528,000. Finally, Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. acquired a new stake in shares of Lazard during the 1st quarter worth approximately $4,140,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.26% of the company’s stock.

LAZ has been the topic of several analyst reports. Wolfe Research lowered Lazard from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 25th. Cfra lifted their price objective on shares of Lazard from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Lazard from $39.00 to $28.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 9th. ValuEngine upgraded Lazard from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on Lazard in a research note on Monday, June 22nd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $32.00 price target for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $35.44.

Lazard stock opened at $27.37 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.12, a quick ratio of 1.69 and a current ratio of 1.69. The firm has a market cap of $2.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.56 and a beta of 1.77. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $28.81 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $32.50. Lazard Ltd has a 1 year low of $20.94 and a 1 year high of $44.95.

Lazard (NYSE:LAZ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The asset manager reported $0.58 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.62 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $563.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $585.73 million. Lazard had a net margin of 9.89% and a return on equity of 52.29%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.87 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Lazard Ltd will post 1.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Lazard Ltd, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a financial advisory and asset management firm worldwide. Its Financial Advisory segment offers various financial advisory services regarding mergers and acquisitions and other strategic matters, restructurings, capital structure, capital raising, shareholder advisory, and various other financial matters.

