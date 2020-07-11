Cypress Capital Group Acquires Shares of 11,102 Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL)

Cypress Capital Group acquired a new stake in Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 11,102 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $312,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Primecap Management Co. CA grew its holdings in shares of Delta Air Lines by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 28,542,975 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $814,331,000 after purchasing an additional 188,370 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Delta Air Lines by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 8,287,518 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $236,193,000 after purchasing an additional 130,950 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its position in Delta Air Lines by 18.0% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 8,147,971 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $476,493,000 after buying an additional 1,241,210 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in Delta Air Lines by 9.1% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 7,835,323 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $223,543,000 after buying an additional 655,112 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Delta Air Lines by 52.8% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,726,585 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $163,379,000 after buying an additional 1,979,986 shares in the last quarter. 75.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, EVP Rahul D. Samant sold 7,475 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.72, for a total transaction of $199,732.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director David S. Taylor bought 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 4th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $21.95 per share, for a total transaction of $65,850.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 8,460 shares in the company, valued at approximately $185,697. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.63% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on DAL shares. Credit Suisse Group restated a “market perform” rating and set a $42.00 price target on shares of Delta Air Lines in a research report on Friday, June 12th. Raymond James decreased their target price on Delta Air Lines from $40.00 to $36.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on Delta Air Lines from $46.00 to $45.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 23rd. Barclays cut shares of Delta Air Lines from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 4th. Finally, Deutsche Bank decreased their price target on shares of Delta Air Lines from $51.00 to $47.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 21st. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $51.21.

Shares of Delta Air Lines stock opened at $27.09 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $28.29 and its 200 day simple moving average is $38.52. The company has a current ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25. The company has a market capitalization of $16.36 billion, a PE ratio of 5.03 and a beta of 1.25. Delta Air Lines, Inc. has a 12 month low of $17.51 and a 12 month high of $63.44.

Delta Air Lines (NYSE:DAL) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 22nd. The transportation company reported ($0.51) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.72) by $0.21. Delta Air Lines had a return on equity of 25.95% and a net margin of 7.76%. The firm had revenue of $8.59 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.33 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.96 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 18.0% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Delta Air Lines, Inc. will post -7.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Delta Air Lines, Inc provides scheduled air transportation for passengers and cargo in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Airline and Refinery. Its route network is centered on a system of hubs and markets at airports in Amsterdam, Atlanta, Boston, Detroit, London-Heathrow, Los Angeles, Mexico City, Minneapolis-St.

