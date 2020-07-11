Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL) Shares Sold by Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC

Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL) by 85.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 20,134 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 122,083 shares during the quarter. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Delta Air Lines were worth $565,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. IHT Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Delta Air Lines by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,407 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $492,000 after purchasing an additional 233 shares during the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC increased its stake in Delta Air Lines by 16.5% during the fourth quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC now owns 2,271 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $133,000 after purchasing an additional 322 shares during the last quarter. Circle Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Delta Air Lines by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Circle Wealth Management LLC now owns 27,420 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,604,000 after buying an additional 346 shares during the period. Meridian Investment Counsel Inc. grew its position in shares of Delta Air Lines by 4.4% during the 1st quarter. Meridian Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 11,849 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $338,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bogart Wealth LLC raised its stake in Delta Air Lines by 70.8% during the first quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 1,209 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 501 shares during the period. 75.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:DAL opened at $27.09 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $28.29 and its 200 day moving average price is $38.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.38 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a current ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25. Delta Air Lines, Inc. has a 1-year low of $17.51 and a 1-year high of $63.44.

Delta Air Lines (NYSE:DAL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 22nd. The transportation company reported ($0.51) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.72) by $0.21. The business had revenue of $8.59 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.33 billion. Delta Air Lines had a net margin of 7.76% and a return on equity of 25.95%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 18.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.96 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Delta Air Lines, Inc. will post -7.59 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Delta Air Lines from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $31.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 24th. Deutsche Bank lowered their target price on Delta Air Lines from $51.00 to $47.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 21st. Bank of America raised their price target on Delta Air Lines from $30.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, March 26th. Barclays lowered shares of Delta Air Lines from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 4th. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of Delta Air Lines from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 17th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $51.21.

In other Delta Air Lines news, Director David S. Taylor purchased 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 4th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $21.95 per share, for a total transaction of $65,850.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 8,460 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $185,697. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Rahul D. Samant sold 7,475 shares of Delta Air Lines stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.72, for a total transaction of $199,732.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.63% of the company’s stock.

Delta Air Lines, Inc provides scheduled air transportation for passengers and cargo in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Airline and Refinery. Its route network is centered on a system of hubs and markets at airports in Amsterdam, Atlanta, Boston, Detroit, London-Heathrow, Los Angeles, Mexico City, Minneapolis-St.

