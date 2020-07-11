Wedge Capital Management L L P NC Purchases 851,292 Shares of Arch Capital Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:ACGL)

Wedge Capital Management L L P NC lifted its position in shares of Arch Capital Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:ACGL) by 6,430.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 864,530 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 851,292 shares during the quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC owned approximately 0.21% of Arch Capital Group worth $24,769,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of ACGL. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado boosted its holdings in Arch Capital Group by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 59,741 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,700,000 after buying an additional 425 shares during the period. AXA increased its position in shares of Arch Capital Group by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. AXA now owns 14,858 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $637,000 after acquiring an additional 437 shares during the period. Comerica Bank increased its position in shares of Arch Capital Group by 3.2% in the first quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 15,040 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $356,000 after acquiring an additional 461 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Arch Capital Group by 1.7% during the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 26,918 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $764,000 after acquiring an additional 461 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stephenson National Bank & Trust boosted its holdings in shares of Arch Capital Group by 12.5% during the first quarter. Stephenson National Bank & Trust now owns 4,902 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $140,000 after purchasing an additional 545 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 77.77% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on ACGL shares. ValuEngine upgraded Arch Capital Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 2nd. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Arch Capital Group from $32.00 to $29.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 18th. UBS Group reduced their price objective on shares of Arch Capital Group from $43.00 to $39.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 11th. TheStreet cut shares of Arch Capital Group from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 1st. Finally, Deutsche Bank cut their target price on shares of Arch Capital Group from $47.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 14th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $39.33.

In related news, SVP W Preston Hutchings sold 100,000 shares of Arch Capital Group stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.28, for a total value of $2,428,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 51,377 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,247,433.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, CEO Marc Grandisson bought 23,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 18th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $26.37 per share, with a total value of $619,695.00. Insiders purchased a total of 25,500 shares of company stock worth $665,575 over the last ninety days. 3.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NASDAQ ACGL opened at $27.04 on Friday. Arch Capital Group Ltd. has a 12 month low of $20.93 and a 12 month high of $48.32. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $29.73 and its 200-day moving average price is $34.46. The stock has a market cap of $10.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.67, a P/E/G ratio of 3.16 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a current ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26.

Arch Capital Group (NASDAQ:ACGL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 4th. The insurance provider reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.54 by ($0.08). Arch Capital Group had a net margin of 19.61% and a return on equity of 9.93%. The firm had revenue of $1.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.52 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.67 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Arch Capital Group Ltd. will post 0.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Arch Capital Group Company Profile

Arch Capital Group Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides property, casualty, and mortgage insurance and reinsurance products worldwide. The company's Insurance segment offers primary and excess casualty coverages; loss sensitive primary casualty insurance programs; collateral protection, debt cancellation, and service contract reimbursement products; directors' and officers' liability, errors and omissions liability, employment practices and fiduciary liability, crime, professional indemnity, and other financial related coverages; medical professional and general liability insurance coverages; and workers' compensation and umbrella liability, as well as commercial automobile and inland marine products.

