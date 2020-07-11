State of Alaska Department of Revenue Sells 85,849 Shares of Arch Capital Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:ACGL)

State of Alaska Department of Revenue lowered its stake in shares of Arch Capital Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:ACGL) by 36.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 148,139 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 85,849 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue’s holdings in Arch Capital Group were worth $4,244,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ACGL. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC increased its position in shares of Arch Capital Group by 39.2% during the second quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 18,100 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $518,000 after purchasing an additional 5,100 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its stake in Arch Capital Group by 1.9% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 10,653,149 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $303,189,000 after buying an additional 196,474 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in Arch Capital Group by 11.1% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 914,045 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $26,014,000 after buying an additional 90,975 shares in the last quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ raised its stake in shares of Arch Capital Group by 8.2% in the 1st quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 65,321 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,859,000 after buying an additional 4,973 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado lifted its holdings in shares of Arch Capital Group by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 59,741 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,700,000 after acquiring an additional 425 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.77% of the company’s stock.

Get Arch Capital Group alerts:

ACGL has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. BidaskClub cut Arch Capital Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 23rd. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Arch Capital Group from $32.00 to $29.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 18th. Wells Fargo & Co lowered their target price on Arch Capital Group from $40.00 to $34.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on Arch Capital Group from $34.00 to $30.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Arch Capital Group from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $25.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 27th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $39.33.

Arch Capital Group stock opened at $27.04 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $10.97 billion, a PE ratio of 8.67, a PEG ratio of 3.16 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a current ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. Arch Capital Group Ltd. has a 1 year low of $20.93 and a 1 year high of $48.32. The company’s 50-day moving average is $29.73 and its two-hundred day moving average is $34.46.

Arch Capital Group (NASDAQ:ACGL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 4th. The insurance provider reported $0.46 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.54 by ($0.08). Arch Capital Group had a return on equity of 9.93% and a net margin of 19.61%. The business had revenue of $1.90 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.52 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.67 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Arch Capital Group Ltd. will post 0.86 EPS for the current year.

In other Arch Capital Group news, SVP W Preston Hutchings sold 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.28, for a total transaction of $2,428,000.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 51,377 shares in the company, valued at $1,247,433.56. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Marc Grandisson bought 23,500 shares of Arch Capital Group stock in a transaction on Monday, May 18th. The shares were bought at an average price of $26.37 per share, for a total transaction of $619,695.00. Insiders have acquired a total of 25,500 shares of company stock valued at $665,575 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 3.40% of the company’s stock.

Arch Capital Group Company Profile

Arch Capital Group Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides property, casualty, and mortgage insurance and reinsurance products worldwide. The company's Insurance segment offers primary and excess casualty coverages; loss sensitive primary casualty insurance programs; collateral protection, debt cancellation, and service contract reimbursement products; directors' and officers' liability, errors and omissions liability, employment practices and fiduciary liability, crime, professional indemnity, and other financial related coverages; medical professional and general liability insurance coverages; and workers' compensation and umbrella liability, as well as commercial automobile and inland marine products.

Read More: How is net asset value different from market price?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ACGL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Arch Capital Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:ACGL).

Receive News & Ratings for Arch Capital Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arch Capital Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.