Arch Capital Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:ACGL) Shares Bought by State Street Corp

State Street Corp increased its stake in Arch Capital Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:ACGL) by 1.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 10,653,149 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 196,474 shares during the period. State Street Corp owned approximately 2.63% of Arch Capital Group worth $303,189,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Arch Capital Group by 5.7% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 475,073 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $20,376,000 after acquiring an additional 25,443 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Arch Capital Group by 11.9% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 75,643 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $3,244,000 after purchasing an additional 8,066 shares in the last quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp grew its stake in shares of Arch Capital Group by 3.6% in the fourth quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 95,434 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $4,093,000 after buying an additional 3,273 shares in the last quarter. Magnetar Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Arch Capital Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $655,000. Finally, CIBC World Markets Inc. acquired a new stake in Arch Capital Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $239,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.77% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:ACGL opened at $27.04 on Friday. Arch Capital Group Ltd. has a 52 week low of $20.93 and a 52 week high of $48.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a current ratio of 0.52. The company’s fifty day moving average is $29.73 and its 200-day moving average is $34.46. The company has a market capitalization of $10.97 billion, a PE ratio of 8.67, a P/E/G ratio of 3.16 and a beta of 0.75.

Arch Capital Group (NASDAQ:ACGL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 4th. The insurance provider reported $0.46 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.54 by ($0.08). The company had revenue of $1.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.52 billion. Arch Capital Group had a net margin of 19.61% and a return on equity of 9.93%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.67 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Arch Capital Group Ltd. will post 0.86 EPS for the current year.

In related news, SVP W Preston Hutchings sold 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.28, for a total value of $2,428,000.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 51,377 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,247,433.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Marc Grandisson acquired 23,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 18th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $26.37 per share, for a total transaction of $619,695.00. In the last three months, insiders purchased 25,500 shares of company stock valued at $665,575. 3.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on ACGL shares. Deutsche Bank dropped their price target on shares of Arch Capital Group from $47.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 14th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Arch Capital Group from $32.00 to $29.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 18th. ValuEngine upgraded Arch Capital Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Arch Capital Group from $37.00 to $39.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, June 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Arch Capital Group from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $25.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 27th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $39.33.

Arch Capital Group Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides property, casualty, and mortgage insurance and reinsurance products worldwide. The company's Insurance segment offers primary and excess casualty coverages; loss sensitive primary casualty insurance programs; collateral protection, debt cancellation, and service contract reimbursement products; directors' and officers' liability, errors and omissions liability, employment practices and fiduciary liability, crime, professional indemnity, and other financial related coverages; medical professional and general liability insurance coverages; and workers' compensation and umbrella liability, as well as commercial automobile and inland marine products.

