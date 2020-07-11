Gradient Investments LLC Acquires Shares of 189,270 Louisiana-Pacific Co. (NYSE:LPX)

Gradient Investments LLC bought a new position in Louisiana-Pacific Co. (NYSE:LPX) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 189,270 shares of the building manufacturing company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,855,000. Gradient Investments LLC owned approximately 0.17% of Louisiana-Pacific at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in LPX. APG Asset Management N.V. acquired a new stake in shares of Louisiana-Pacific in the first quarter worth $59,421,000. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Louisiana-Pacific in the 4th quarter worth about $64,943,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in Louisiana-Pacific by 25.8% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 6,644,151 shares of the building manufacturing company’s stock worth $197,132,000 after acquiring an additional 1,361,799 shares in the last quarter. Castle Hook Partners LP acquired a new stake in Louisiana-Pacific during the 4th quarter worth about $26,809,000. Finally, Channing Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Louisiana-Pacific by 297.9% during the 1st quarter. Channing Capital Management LLC now owns 1,023,604 shares of the building manufacturing company’s stock valued at $17,586,000 after acquiring an additional 766,368 shares in the last quarter. 96.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. DA Davidson reduced their price target on shares of Louisiana-Pacific from $38.00 to $34.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “buy” rating and issued a $27.00 target price on shares of Louisiana-Pacific in a research note on Thursday, April 16th. Stephens cut their price target on Louisiana-Pacific from $32.00 to $28.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 1st. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on Louisiana-Pacific from $38.00 to $34.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. Finally, TD Securities downgraded Louisiana-Pacific from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $23.00 to $26.00 in a report on Friday, June 19th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $29.14.

In other news, Director Stephen E. Macadam acquired 5,000 shares of Louisiana-Pacific stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 7th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $21.90 per share, for a total transaction of $109,500.00. 0.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE:LPX opened at $26.99 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 2,701.70 and a beta of 1.71. The business has a 50-day moving average of $24.59 and a two-hundred day moving average of $24.89. Louisiana-Pacific Co. has a fifty-two week low of $12.97 and a fifty-two week high of $34.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 4.56 and a quick ratio of 3.23.

Louisiana-Pacific (NYSE:LPX) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The building manufacturing company reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $585.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $581.98 million. Louisiana-Pacific had a return on equity of 5.91% and a net margin of 0.04%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.13 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Louisiana-Pacific Co. will post 0.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Louisiana-Pacific Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures building products primarily for use in new home construction, repair and remodeling, and outdoor structure markets. It also markets and sells products for use in light industrial and commercial construction applications. It operates through four segments: Siding; North America Oriented Strand Board (OSB); Engineered Wood Products; and South America.

