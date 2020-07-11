Progyny Inc (NASDAQ:PGNY) Shares Sold by Two Sigma Advisers LP

Two Sigma Advisers LP cut its position in shares of Progyny Inc (NASDAQ:PGNY) by 35.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 14,300 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,000 shares during the quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP’s holdings in Progyny were worth $303,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Citigroup Inc. raised its position in Progyny by 45.3% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,381 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,000 after acquiring an additional 1,054 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Progyny in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new position in shares of Progyny during the 4th quarter worth approximately $40,000. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Progyny during the 4th quarter worth approximately $46,000. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Progyny in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $50,000. 38.03% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

PGNY has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Guggenheim initiated coverage on Progyny in a report on Tuesday, June 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $30.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Progyny from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. SVB Leerink assumed coverage on shares of Progyny in a report on Wednesday, July 1st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $35.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Citigroup lowered their price target on shares of Progyny from $29.00 to $28.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $29.86.

NASDAQ PGNY opened at $26.81 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $24.71 and its 200 day moving average price is $25.37. Progyny Inc has a twelve month low of $13.29 and a twelve month high of $36.50. The company has a market capitalization of $2.20 billion and a PE ratio of 243.73.

Progyny (NASDAQ:PGNY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 12th. The company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $81.02 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $71.81 million. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 71.7% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Progyny Inc will post 0.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Norman Payson sold 17,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.35, for a total transaction of $379,950.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 522,446 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,676,668.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO David J. Schlanger sold 8,512 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.17, for a total value of $188,711.04. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 600,010 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,302,221.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 5,240,761 shares of company stock valued at $133,789,238 in the last ninety days. 33.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Progyny, Inc, a benefits management company, specializes in fertility and family building benefits solutions for employers in the United States. Its fertility benefits solution includes differentiated benefits plan design, personalized concierge-style member support services, and selective network of fertility specialists.

