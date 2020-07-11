Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC Grows Position in Tricida Inc (NASDAQ:TCDA)

Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its holdings in Tricida Inc (NASDAQ:TCDA) by 32.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 11,897 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,900 shares during the quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC’s holdings in Tricida were worth $262,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of TCDA. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Tricida by 6.4% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 7,533 shares of the company’s stock valued at $284,000 after acquiring an additional 454 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank raised its holdings in Tricida by 1.9% during the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 38,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $847,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Tricida during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Bank of Montreal Can grew its holdings in Tricida by 42.7% in the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 2,733 shares of the company’s stock valued at $103,000 after purchasing an additional 818 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Aigen Investment Management LP acquired a new stake in Tricida in the first quarter valued at $28,000. Institutional investors own 78.57% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently commented on TCDA. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Tricida from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 24th. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Tricida from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Tricida from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 30th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $44.00.

In other news, CEO Gerrit Klaerner sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.15, for a total transaction of $108,600.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 547,321 shares in the company, valued at $14,859,765.15. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, EVP Dawn Parsell Otto sold 1,250 shares of Tricida stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.98, for a total value of $37,475.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 1,505 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $45,119.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 25,500 shares of company stock valued at $731,610 over the last ninety days. 70.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Tricida stock opened at $26.00 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $26.58 and a 200 day moving average price of $30.12. Tricida Inc has a 52 week low of $18.02 and a 52 week high of $44.30. The stock has a market cap of $1.35 billion, a PE ratio of -6.05 and a beta of 1.57. The company has a current ratio of 5.56, a quick ratio of 5.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34.

Tricida (NASDAQ:TCDA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported ($1.49) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.41) by ($0.08). On average, equities analysts predict that Tricida Inc will post -5.2 EPS for the current year.

Tricida Company Profile

Tricida, Inc, a pharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of its drug candidate, TRC101, a non-absorbed, orally-administered polymer designed as a potential treatment for metabolic acidosis in patients with chronic kidney disease (CKD). It has completed a Phase 3, double-blind, placebo-controlled trial of TRC101 in patients with CKD and metabolic acidosis.

