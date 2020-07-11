6 Meridian Cuts Holdings in Rent-A-Center Inc (NASDAQ:RCII)

Posted by on Jul 11th, 2020

6 Meridian lessened its stake in Rent-A-Center Inc (NASDAQ:RCII) by 61.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 13,969 shares of the company’s stock after selling 22,244 shares during the quarter. 6 Meridian’s holdings in Rent-A-Center were worth $389,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Rent-A-Center during the fourth quarter worth $21,623,000. SG Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Rent-A-Center during the 4th quarter worth about $16,476,000. Cloverdale Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Rent-A-Center by 61.3% during the 1st quarter. Cloverdale Capital Management LLC now owns 1,138,993 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,105,000 after acquiring an additional 432,946 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in shares of Rent-A-Center by 56.9% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 855,075 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,660,000 after acquiring an additional 310,123 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alyeska Investment Group L.P. raised its position in shares of Rent-A-Center by 1,260.2% during the 4th quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. now owns 334,401 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,644,000 after acquiring an additional 309,817 shares in the last quarter. 98.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

RCII stock opened at $25.97 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 3.25 and a quick ratio of 0.93. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $26.08 and its 200-day simple moving average is $23.75. Rent-A-Center Inc has a 12 month low of $11.69 and a 12 month high of $31.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.45 billion, a PE ratio of 6.73 and a beta of 1.55.

Rent-A-Center (NASDAQ:RCII) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The company reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $701.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $699.23 million. Rent-A-Center had a return on equity of 29.64% and a net margin of 8.10%. Rent-A-Center’s revenue was up .7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.59 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Rent-A-Center Inc will post 2.27 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 28th. Investors of record on Friday, July 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.29 per share. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.47%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 9th. Rent-A-Center’s payout ratio is currently 51.79%.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on RCII shares. Stephens raised Rent-A-Center from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the company from $23.00 to $33.00 in a report on Thursday, May 14th. Janney Montgomery Scott lowered shares of Rent-A-Center from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $28.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, July 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on shares of Rent-A-Center from $19.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 8th. Raymond James reduced their price objective on shares of Rent-A-Center from $31.00 to $28.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 8th. Finally, KeyCorp restated a “hold” rating on shares of Rent-A-Center in a research report on Wednesday, April 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Rent-A-Center has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $29.40.

In other news, Director Jeffrey J. Brown purchased 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 8th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $23.01 per share, with a total value of $460,200.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 20,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $460,200. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Christopher B. Hetrick purchased 8,725 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 11th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $23.80 per share, with a total value of $207,655.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 5,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $119,000. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

Rent-A-Center Profile

Rent-A-Center, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, leases household durable goods to customers on a rent-to-own basis. The company operates through four segments: Core U.S., Acceptance Now, Mexico, and Franchising. It offers durable products, such as consumer electronics; appliances; computers, including tablets; smartphones; wheels and tires; and furniture, including accessories under rental purchase agreements.

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for Rent-A-Center (NASDAQ:RCII)

