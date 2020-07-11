Gradient Investments LLC Boosts Holdings in SPDR S&P Emerging Markets Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:EDIV)

Gradient Investments LLC lifted its position in shares of SPDR S&P Emerging Markets Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:EDIV) by 1.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 201,803 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,957 shares during the period. Gradient Investments LLC owned about 1.82% of SPDR S&P Emerging Markets Dividend ETF worth $4,987,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Old Port Advisors grew its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Emerging Markets Dividend ETF by 1.0% during the second quarter. Old Port Advisors now owns 79,348 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,961,000 after acquiring an additional 805 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Emerging Markets Dividend ETF in the first quarter worth about $482,000. Jane Street Group LLC boosted its holdings in SPDR S&P Emerging Markets Dividend ETF by 93.1% in the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 56,418 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,252,000 after purchasing an additional 27,207 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in SPDR S&P Emerging Markets Dividend ETF by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 57,778 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,283,000 after purchasing an additional 459 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in SPDR S&P Emerging Markets Dividend ETF by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 32,836 shares of the company’s stock worth $729,000 after purchasing an additional 711 shares during the last quarter.

SPDR S&P Emerging Markets Dividend ETF stock opened at $25.85 on Friday. SPDR S&P Emerging Markets Dividend ETF has a 52 week low of $19.81 and a 52 week high of $33.05. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $25.32 and a 200-day moving average of $26.66.

