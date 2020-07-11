Moody National Bank Trust Division Sells 691 Shares of Corteva (NYSE:CTVA)

Moody National Bank Trust Division lowered its position in shares of Corteva (NYSE:CTVA) by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 35,832 shares of the company’s stock after selling 691 shares during the period. Moody National Bank Trust Division’s holdings in Corteva were worth $960,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. RMR Wealth Builders purchased a new position in Corteva in the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Center for Financial Planning Inc. grew its stake in shares of Corteva by 63.5% in the first quarter. Center for Financial Planning Inc. now owns 1,102 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 428 shares during the period. Westside Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Corteva during the first quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Corteva during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Finally, Americana Partners LLC bought a new position in Corteva during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Institutional investors own 78.04% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE CTVA opened at $25.75 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $19.27 billion and a PE ratio of -22.59. Corteva has a 1 year low of $20.38 and a 1 year high of $32.78. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $27.17 and a 200-day moving average price of $26.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 1.60 and a quick ratio of 1.12.

Corteva (NYSE:CTVA) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The company reported $0.59 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.20. The company had revenue of $3.96 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.56 billion. Corteva had a negative net margin of 5.91% and a positive return on equity of 5.09%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 16.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Corteva will post 1.36 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 15th. Investors of record on Friday, May 15th were given a dividend of $0.13 per share. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 14th. Corteva’s dividend payout ratio is currently 36.36%.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on CTVA shares. Vertical Research upgraded shares of Corteva from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $31.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 16th. CSFB reduced their price objective on Corteva from $31.00 to $28.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 5th. Monness Crespi & Hardt cut Corteva from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $24.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, June 8th. Cleveland Research started coverage on Corteva in a research note on Friday, June 26th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Finally, BNP Paribas raised shares of Corteva from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $30.69.

Corteva, Inc provides agriculture products worldwide. The company develops and supplies germplasm and traits in corn, soybean, and sunflower seed markets. It also supplies products to the agricultural input industry that protect against weeds, insects and other pests, and diseases, as well as to enhance crop health.

