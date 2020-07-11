Hexavest Inc. Sells 180,874 Shares of Corteva (NYSE:CTVA)

Hexavest Inc. decreased its holdings in Corteva (NYSE:CTVA) by 38.2% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 292,350 shares of the company’s stock after selling 180,874 shares during the period. Hexavest Inc.’s holdings in Corteva were worth $7,832,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Global Trust Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Corteva by 16.9% in the second quarter. Global Trust Asset Management LLC now owns 24,036 shares of the company’s stock worth $644,000 after purchasing an additional 3,471 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Corteva by 54.6% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,029,745 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,587,000 after acquiring an additional 363,777 shares during the last quarter. Triangle Securities Wealth Management boosted its position in Corteva by 2.4% during the second quarter. Triangle Securities Wealth Management now owns 30,093 shares of the company’s stock valued at $806,000 after acquiring an additional 701 shares during the last quarter. Chesley Taft & Associates LLC boosted its position in Corteva by 34.0% during the second quarter. Chesley Taft & Associates LLC now owns 14,853 shares of the company’s stock valued at $398,000 after acquiring an additional 3,771 shares during the last quarter. Finally, DNB Asset Management AS boosted its position in Corteva by 14.9% during the second quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 138,256 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,704,000 after acquiring an additional 17,931 shares during the last quarter. 78.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

CTVA opened at $25.75 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 1.60 and a quick ratio of 1.12. Corteva has a fifty-two week low of $20.38 and a fifty-two week high of $32.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.27 billion and a PE ratio of -22.59. The company’s 50-day moving average is $27.17 and its 200 day moving average is $26.96.

Corteva (NYSE:CTVA) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The company reported $0.59 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.20. Corteva had a negative net margin of 5.91% and a positive return on equity of 5.09%. The company had revenue of $3.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.56 billion. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 16.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Corteva will post 1.36 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 15th. Investors of record on Friday, May 15th were issued a $0.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 14th. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.02%. Corteva’s dividend payout ratio is presently 36.36%.

CTVA has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Vertical Research raised shares of Corteva from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $31.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 16th. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Corteva from $32.00 to $34.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 8th. Cleveland Research initiated coverage on shares of Corteva in a research report on Friday, June 26th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Loop Capital raised shares of Corteva from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $28.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 17th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on shares of Corteva from $31.00 to $28.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $30.69.

Corteva Profile

Corteva, Inc provides agriculture products worldwide. The company develops and supplies germplasm and traits in corn, soybean, and sunflower seed markets. It also supplies products to the agricultural input industry that protect against weeds, insects and other pests, and diseases, as well as to enhance crop health.

