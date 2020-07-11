Carroll Financial Associates Inc. Trims Holdings in Corteva (NYSE:CTVA)

Carroll Financial Associates Inc. lowered its stake in shares of Corteva (NYSE:CTVA) by 10.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 16,568 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,837 shares during the period. Carroll Financial Associates Inc.’s holdings in Corteva were worth $443,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of CTVA. Global Trust Asset Management LLC increased its position in Corteva by 16.9% during the second quarter. Global Trust Asset Management LLC now owns 24,036 shares of the company’s stock worth $644,000 after purchasing an additional 3,471 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Corteva by 54.6% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,029,745 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,587,000 after buying an additional 363,777 shares during the last quarter. Triangle Securities Wealth Management increased its holdings in shares of Corteva by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter. Triangle Securities Wealth Management now owns 30,093 shares of the company’s stock worth $806,000 after buying an additional 701 shares during the last quarter. Chesley Taft & Associates LLC raised its position in shares of Corteva by 34.0% during the 2nd quarter. Chesley Taft & Associates LLC now owns 14,853 shares of the company’s stock valued at $398,000 after buying an additional 3,771 shares during the period. Finally, DNB Asset Management AS lifted its holdings in Corteva by 14.9% in the second quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 138,256 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,704,000 after acquiring an additional 17,931 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.04% of the company’s stock.

Get Corteva alerts:

Shares of NYSE CTVA opened at $25.75 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $19.27 billion and a P/E ratio of -22.59. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $27.17 and its 200-day simple moving average is $26.96. Corteva has a 12-month low of $20.38 and a 12-month high of $32.78. The company has a current ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03.

Corteva (NYSE:CTVA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The company reported $0.59 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.20. The company had revenue of $3.96 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.56 billion. Corteva had a positive return on equity of 5.09% and a negative net margin of 5.91%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Corteva will post 1.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 15th. Investors of record on Friday, May 15th were paid a dividend of $0.13 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 14th. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.02%. Corteva’s payout ratio is 36.36%.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. Citigroup lifted their target price on Corteva from $32.00 to $34.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 8th. Loop Capital upgraded shares of Corteva from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $28.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, April 17th. KeyCorp began coverage on shares of Corteva in a research note on Wednesday, March 25th. They set a “sector weight” rating for the company. Susquehanna Bancshares upgraded shares of Corteva from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $34.00 to $29.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 31st. Finally, Monness Crespi & Hardt lowered Corteva from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $24.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, June 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $30.69.

About Corteva

Corteva, Inc provides agriculture products worldwide. The company develops and supplies germplasm and traits in corn, soybean, and sunflower seed markets. It also supplies products to the agricultural input industry that protect against weeds, insects and other pests, and diseases, as well as to enhance crop health.

Read More: Stock Market – What is a circuit breaker?

Receive News & Ratings for Corteva Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Corteva and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.