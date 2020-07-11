Corteva (NYSE:CTVA) Shares Bought by DNB Asset Management AS

DNB Asset Management AS grew its stake in Corteva (NYSE:CTVA) by 14.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 138,256 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 17,931 shares during the quarter. DNB Asset Management AS’s holdings in Corteva were worth $3,704,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Aristotle Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Corteva by 80.1% during the first quarter. Aristotle Capital Management LLC now owns 24,927,669 shares of the company’s stock worth $585,800,000 after purchasing an additional 11,086,514 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in Corteva by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 22,343,243 shares of the company’s stock worth $525,068,000 after buying an additional 402,160 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Corteva by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 12,229,227 shares of the company’s stock worth $286,851,000 after acquiring an additional 258,155 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in shares of Corteva by 12.5% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 8,249,373 shares of the company’s stock valued at $243,851,000 after acquiring an additional 919,616 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in shares of Corteva by 4.4% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 6,860,822 shares of the company’s stock worth $161,232,000 after acquiring an additional 289,695 shares in the last quarter. 78.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Corteva alerts:

Shares of Corteva stock opened at $25.75 on Friday. Corteva has a one year low of $20.38 and a one year high of $32.78. The company has a market cap of $19.27 billion and a P/E ratio of 15.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.60. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $27.17 and a two-hundred day moving average of $26.96.

Corteva (NYSE:CTVA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The company reported $0.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by $0.20. The business had revenue of $3.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.56 billion. Corteva had a negative net margin of 5.91% and a positive return on equity of 5.09%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Corteva will post 1.36 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 15th were paid a dividend of $0.13 per share. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.02%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 14th. Corteva’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 36.36%.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Corteva from $27.00 to $29.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 2nd. Susquehanna Bancshares raised shares of Corteva from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $34.00 to $29.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 31st. Monness Crespi & Hardt lowered shares of Corteva from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $24.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday, June 8th. KeyCorp initiated coverage on shares of Corteva in a research note on Wednesday, March 25th. They issued a “sector weight” rating for the company. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on Corteva from $31.00 to $28.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $30.69.

About Corteva

Corteva, Inc provides agriculture products worldwide. The company develops and supplies germplasm and traits in corn, soybean, and sunflower seed markets. It also supplies products to the agricultural input industry that protect against weeds, insects and other pests, and diseases, as well as to enhance crop health.

Featured Story: Google Finance Portfolio

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CTVA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Corteva (NYSE:CTVA).

Receive News & Ratings for Corteva Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Corteva and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.