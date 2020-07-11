LeMaitre Vascular Inc (NASDAQ:LMAT) Shares Bought by Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in shares of LeMaitre Vascular Inc (NASDAQ:LMAT) by 8.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 68,887 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,333 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada owned 0.34% of LeMaitre Vascular worth $1,717,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in LMAT. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in LeMaitre Vascular by 165.2% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 19,767 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $711,000 after buying an additional 12,313 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of LeMaitre Vascular by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 101,715 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $3,657,000 after acquiring an additional 2,963 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of LeMaitre Vascular by 15.0% in the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 74,077 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $2,663,000 after acquiring an additional 9,652 shares during the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. increased its position in shares of LeMaitre Vascular by 4.7% during the fourth quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 26,997 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $971,000 after purchasing an additional 1,220 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can acquired a new position in LeMaitre Vascular in the 4th quarter valued at $690,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.76% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:LMAT opened at $25.73 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $25.88 and its two-hundred day moving average is $28.86. LeMaitre Vascular Inc has a 1-year low of $18.76 and a 1-year high of $38.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $528.36 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.57, a PEG ratio of 6.23 and a beta of 1.37.

LeMaitre Vascular (NASDAQ:LMAT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.16. LeMaitre Vascular had a net margin of 14.75% and a return on equity of 12.26%. The firm had revenue of $30.55 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $30.50 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.17 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that LeMaitre Vascular Inc will post 0.42 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on LMAT. BidaskClub lowered shares of LeMaitre Vascular from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, June 13th. Sidoti dropped their price objective on shares of LeMaitre Vascular from $38.00 to $34.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 8th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on shares of LeMaitre Vascular from $30.00 to $25.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 4th. Lake Street Capital lowered their target price on LeMaitre Vascular from $40.00 to $28.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 6th. Finally, Roth Capital cut their price target on LeMaitre Vascular from $32.50 to $28.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $31.00.

LeMaitre Vascular, Inc designs, markets, sells, services, and supports medical devices and implants for the treatment of peripheral vascular disease worldwide. The company offers angioscope, a fiber optic catheter used for viewing the lumen of a blood vessel; embolectomy catheters to remove blood clots from arteries or veins; occlusion catheters that temporarily occlude the blood flow; and perfusion catheters to temporarily perfuse the blood and other fluids into the vasculature.

