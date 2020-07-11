iBonds Sep 2020 Term Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:IBMI) Shares Sold by Vigilant Capital Management LLC

Vigilant Capital Management LLC lowered its position in iBonds Sep 2020 Term Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:IBMI) by 17.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,235 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,115 shares during the quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC owned about 0.09% of iBonds Sep 2020 Term Muni Bond ETF worth $261,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC grew its position in iBonds Sep 2020 Term Muni Bond ETF by 329.0% in the first quarter. Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC now owns 113,574 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,881,000 after acquiring an additional 87,098 shares during the period. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of iBonds Sep 2020 Term Muni Bond ETF by 17.6% in the 1st quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 105,543 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,678,000 after purchasing an additional 15,792 shares during the last quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC lifted its stake in shares of iBonds Sep 2020 Term Muni Bond ETF by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 65,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,662,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of iBonds Sep 2020 Term Muni Bond ETF by 6.4% during the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 30,694 shares of the company’s stock worth $779,000 after purchasing an additional 1,839 shares during the period. Finally, Pinnacle Bank acquired a new stake in shares of iBonds Sep 2020 Term Muni Bond ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $36,000.

NYSEARCA IBMI opened at $25.47 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $25.50 and its two-hundred day moving average is $25.49. iBonds Sep 2020 Term Muni Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $25.12 and a 12 month high of $25.69.

