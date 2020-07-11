State Street Corp Decreases Stock Holdings in Mdu Resources Group Inc (NYSE:MDU)

State Street Corp cut its stake in Mdu Resources Group Inc (NYSE:MDU) by 5.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 13,005,771 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 734,607 shares during the period. State Street Corp owned approximately 6.49% of Mdu Resources Group worth $282,284,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of MDU. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Mdu Resources Group in the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Bartlett & Co. LLC acquired a new stake in Mdu Resources Group in the 1st quarter valued at about $34,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its holdings in Mdu Resources Group by 109.0% during the 1st quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,881 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 981 shares in the last quarter. HighMark Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Mdu Resources Group during the fourth quarter worth about $58,000. Finally, Sowell Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in Mdu Resources Group during the first quarter worth about $47,000. Institutional investors own 68.45% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:MDU opened at $21.10 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 1.67 and a quick ratio of 1.29. The firm has a market cap of $4.12 billion, a PE ratio of 13.19, a P/E/G ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 0.78. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $21.83 and a 200-day simple moving average of $25.01. Mdu Resources Group Inc has a 1-year low of $15.00 and a 1-year high of $32.22.

Mdu Resources Group (NYSE:MDU) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The utilities provider reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.22 by ($0.09). Mdu Resources Group had a return on equity of 11.47% and a net margin of 5.87%. The firm had revenue of $1.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1,000.00 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.21 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 9.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Mdu Resources Group Inc will post 1.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, June 11th were paid a $0.2075 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 10th. This represents a $0.83 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.93%. Mdu Resources Group’s payout ratio is currently 49.11%.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. ValuEngine raised shares of Mdu Resources Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 13th. Citigroup dropped their price target on Mdu Resources Group from $26.00 to $23.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 16th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co reduced their price objective on Mdu Resources Group from $33.00 to $25.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 11th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $27.75.

In related news, CEO David C. Barney purchased 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 14th. The shares were bought at an average price of $19.95 per share, with a total value of $29,925.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 38,563 shares in the company, valued at approximately $769,331.85. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, VP Margaret A. Link purchased 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 18th. The stock was bought at an average price of $21.39 per share, for a total transaction of $106,950.00. Following the acquisition, the vice president now owns 8,106 shares in the company, valued at $173,387.34. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have purchased 16,500 shares of company stock worth $332,985 over the last quarter. 0.94% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

MDU Resources Group, Inc engages in regulated energy delivery, and construction materials and services businesses in the United States. It operates through five segments: Electric, Natural Gas Distribution, Pipeline and Midstream, Construction Materials and Contracting, and Construction Services. The Electric segment generates, transmits, and distributes electricity in Montana, North Dakota, South Dakota, and Wyoming.

