Deutsche Bank AG Acquires 6,315 Shares of Repay Holdings Corporation (NASDAQ:RPAY)

Deutsche Bank AG grew its holdings in Repay Holdings Corporation (NASDAQ:RPAY) by 244.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,900 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,315 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG’s holdings in Repay were worth $128,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in RPAY. UBS Group AG raised its holdings in shares of Repay by 32.0% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,640 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 640 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank increased its position in Repay by 1.7% during the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 61,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $878,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can bought a new position in Repay during the fourth quarter valued at about $33,000. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Repay in the fourth quarter worth about $64,000. Finally, Taylor Frigon Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Repay by 5.7% during the 1st quarter. Taylor Frigon Capital Management LLC now owns 154,075 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,211,000 after acquiring an additional 8,298 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.27% of the company’s stock.

Shares of RPAY opened at $25.72 on Friday. Repay Holdings Corporation has a 12-month low of $10.69 and a 12-month high of $27.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 0.79. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $24.48 and its 200 day moving average price is $18.37.

Repay (NASDAQ:RPAY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 11th. The company reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $39.46 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $37.86 million. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 71.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Repay Holdings Corporation will post 0.45 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts have commented on RPAY shares. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on Repay from $17.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, June 12th. BidaskClub lowered shares of Repay from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their price target on Repay from $20.00 to $27.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, June 1st. Cantor Fitzgerald lifted their price objective on Repay from $18.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 12th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity increased their target price on Repay from $21.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 1st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $26.44.

In other Repay news, VP Thomas Eugene Sullivan sold 28,145 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.45, for a total transaction of $660,000.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 69,099 shares in the company, valued at $1,620,371.55. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Robert Herman Hartheimer sold 10,000 shares of Repay stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.37, for a total value of $183,700.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 16.54% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Repay Holdings Corporation provides integrated payment processing solutions in the United States. The company offers credit and debit card processing, automated clearing house processing, and funding solutions. It primarily serves clients in consumer finance, automotive, receivables management, and healthcare sectors, as well as financial institutions.

